Worship Releases Early Access Version This Week

Those of you looking to get your hands on the game Worship will have your chance, as the game arrives in Early Access this week

Article Summary Worship launches in Early Access this week, letting players command their own bloodthirsty cults.

Lead followers in occult rituals, solve puzzles, and make strategic sacrifices for power.

Features procedurally generated maps, evolving challenges, and ruthless tests of faith.

Supports 1–4 player online or local co-op for chaotic, endlessly replayable cult action.

Indie game developer and publisher Chasing Rats Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for their game Worship, and its a LOT sooner than you expect. The team have confirmed the game's Early Accessrelease will happen tomorrow, July 16, as you'll get a good chunk of the game to play on Steam. You can see what that same will play like, including four-player co-op, in the latest trailer above.

Worship

In Worship, every good leader needs a following. The larger your following, the more powerful you are. After converting followers (step one for any good leader of the occult), spread your influence and gain power by making offerings, solving puzzles and slaying enemies. Draw powerful ritual sites using your blood – or the blood of your followers (what are they there for if not for sacrifice?) Use these dynamic blood-sites to instigate horrendous death upon heretics and complete orders bestowed to you from the gods to gain even more power over those who would oppose you (and those who don't!)

Directing your devoted followers is a big responsibility, and you will need to use your time at your base strategically: make offerings, replenish your health and upgrade your powers. Finally, pray at the alter to receive a special Test of Faith that, once completed, allows you to be one step closer to your ultimate goal: the end of the world. Worship is blasphemous fun, taking players through a visually unique and thematically horrible world where body counts and creative sacrifice are rewarded above all else. With up to four player co-op, things get as chaotic as they do bloody for a murderous good time.

