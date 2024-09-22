Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, WRC, WRC 24

WRC 24 Reveals Content For Next Seasonal Expansion

EA Sports dropped new details for the next season of WRC 24, as the game will be getting new locations, cars, and more to play

Article Summary EA Sports reveals WRC 24 seasonal expansion with new locations, cars, and modes on October 8, 2024.

New tracks Tet Rally Latvia and Orlen 80th Rally Poland join WRC 24, featuring 5 high-performance vehicles.

Le Maestros pack adds Briançonnet and Fafe routes, testing precision skills and thrilling jumps in Winter 2024/2025.

Hard Chargers pack offers updated Umeå and Harvati stages, featuring technical routes and challenging terrains in Spring 2025.

EA Sports has released new details of the next seasonal expansion for WRC 24, as you'll see new content trickle into the game starting in October. Players will see a seasonal expansion that brings new tracks and cars added to the mix, along with some new additions to the vehicles and modes to play in over time, as they're planning the content out into the Spring. We have more info below and the trailer above as the expansion will be released on October 8, 2024.

WRC 24 Season Expansion Bundle

The EA Sports WRC 24 Season Expansion Bundle brings players up-to-speed with the current year of the FIA World Rally Championship across three Content Packs. Both the Le Maestros and the Hard Chargers will feature additional content, which will be revealed closer to release. EA Sports WRC, the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship, is the ultimate rally experience that takes driving to the edge of control in pursuit of the perfect run.

Locations & Car (available October 2024) introduces two exhilarating new locations: the challenging Tet Rally Latvia, which made its WRC debut this year, and the iconic Orlen 80th Rally Poland, returning to the calendar after a five-year hiatus. With five all-new high-performance vehicles, players can navigate various terrains while driving the latest Rally1 hybrids from Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota, the Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. Rally fans will also be able to personalise their experience with 52 new liveries and compete against 104 drivers and co-drivers from the 2024 WRC Season.

