Wretch: Divine Ascent Confirmed For Launch Next Week

Tactical auto battler Wretch: Divine Ascent has been given a release date, as the full game will be released on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary Wretch: Divine Ascent launches on PC via Steam next week, offering intense 1v1 tactical auto battles.

Inspired by Backpack Battles, the game blends roguelike gameplay with deep backpack management strategy.

Fuse and combine items from the shop to create devastating combos and outwit your opponents in battle.

Compete in up to 10 matches per session, climb global leaderboards, and master unique character skills.

Indie game developer Ogopogo and publisher SapStaR Games have given their new game, Wretch: Divine Ascent, a proper release date. This is a 1v1 tactical auto battler where you will face off against another player in an epic duel, featuring roguelike mechanics and backpack management triopes mixed into the combat. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on November 19, 2025.

Wretch: Divine Ascent is a 1v1 tactical auto battler game in a dark medieval style that was inspired by Backpack Battles and developed with Unreal Engine. Mix and match items in your backpack to create powerful combos. Purchase a variety of helpful items such as equipment, accessories, and moves from the shop, and fuse them to obtain special items that cannot be bought. Be careful—some moves can counter each other! Getting the right combination of moves and equipment will be your key to victory.

You dive into backpack management right from the first match. Purchase moves, items, and equipment from the shop and formulate your best strategy. Your items can be combined to give powerful effects, and you can even fuse items to gain unique creations that no shop can provide off the rack. Choose your combinations carefully to give yourself the sharpest edge in your battles! The characters have distinct features and cool styles that are further emphasized in the strategies and moves employed in battle. Use your backpack items to give your attacks unique buffs such as critical hits, speed boosts, and block enhancements.

Connecting moves well will be crucial for victory—avoid moves that might counter each other, and build combos to allow you to quickly launch follow-up attacks after breaking through your opponent's guard. You undergo up to 10 battles per game, each against real players. Slash and slice your opponents in a bloody 1v1 fight to the finish. Players can battle at any time with no need to wait for an opponent to be online. After you win 10 battles in a game, you gain the chance to challenge the best players on the global leaderboard.

