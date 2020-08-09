WSOE Online II Will Be Taking Place In Early September

The World Showdown of Esports announced this week they would be holding WSOE Online II: Tekken 7 and SoulCalibur VI in September. An answer to not being about to do fighting tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic, the esports organization has partnered with Bandi Namco to present an alternative tournament setting where players from around the country can compete for the chance at a $10k prize pool. The event will be presented by Reepal "RIP" Parbhoo, and SoulCalibur VI casters Zachary "N3cromaster" Unger and Mark "MarkMan" Julio on September 5th and 6th, 2020. Here's some added details from WSOE on the event.

The event will feature two days of open online qualifiers on August 29th and 30th followed by a top-8 showdown broadcast on September 5th and 6th. Both games will have two separate regions: US West and US East. The champion of each game and region will receive $1,500 in prize winnings out of the total $10,000 prize pool, with second and third place receiving $700 and $300 respectively. Top-eight competitors from each region and game title qualifier will move onto a best-of-three final competition, before a best-of-five grand final. The West Coast qualifying matches will be held on August 29th with finals September 5th, followed by the East Coast qualifiers on August 30th and finals September 6th.

Online tournaments have been bringing in some strong audiences over the past few months, fueled by people being stuck at home due to quarantine measures and social distancing, as well as the lack of sports events. We'll see if those numbers change or improve in the coming weeks as the NBA, NHL, and MLB have all gone back to playing games in various forms. Registration for qualifiers closes on August 27th, 2020 at 10am PDT for those of you wishing to play.