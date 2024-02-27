Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: cm punk, WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Reveals Full Lineup Of Season Pass DLC Content

2K Games revealed the entire list of DLC content that will be coming to WWE 2K24, including what to expect from the Season Pass.

Article Summary WWE 2K24 Season Pass details revealed, including CM Punk's DLC debut in May.

Season Pass to feature ECW legends, Post Malone, and global superstars.

Pat McAfee and his co-hosts set to enter the ring in the July 2024 DLC pack.

WCW and ECW Pack to add iconic wrestlers and exclusive MyFACTION content.

2K Games revealed what players will be getting in DLC content for WWE 2K24, as they gave the full rundown of additions in the Season Pass. The real pressure to find out what was in this content started a few days ago when CM Punk started trolling 2K Games on social media, asking where he was, while fully acknowledging he came back to the company around the time the game was being finalized. Which is ironic, considering when he left the company in 2014, he gave 2K hell for using his image to promote WWE 2K15. But now he'll be included in the first DLC pack coming out in May, along with some other major surprise additions. Including ECW originals Sandman and The Dudley Boyz, Jade Cargill, Post Malone, Pat McAfee, Lex Luger, and more. We have the full rundown of everything coming out for the Season Pass below.

WWE 2K24 Season Pass

The entire DLC collection will be available for purchase in the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, which is included in the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, or available as an add-on to the Standard Edition. Individual DLC packs will also be available as a stand-alone purchase. The WWE 2K24 Season Pass also includes the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, which features an additional 200 Attribute Points, and the SuperCharger pack, automatically unlocking several iconic WWE Legends and additional arenas. The WWE 2K24 DLC will feature 25 playable Superstars and additional bonus items, including:

ECW Punk Pack – May 2024

CM Punk;

Bubba Ray Dudley;

D-Von Dudley;

Sandman;

Terry Funk;

MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card and Superstar Cards.

Post Malone & Friends Pack – June 2024

Post Malone;

Sensational Sherri;

Mosh;

Thrasher;

Honky Tonk Man;

Jimmy Hart – Manager;

MyFACTION Content.

Pat McAfee Show Pack – July 2024

Pat McAfee;

Playable co-hosts – stay tuned for more info;

MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards – stay tuned for more info.

Global Superstars Pack – August 2024

Jade Cargill;

Nia Jax;

Michelle McCool;

Carlito;

Kairi Sane;

Lyra Valkyria;

Dragon Lee;

MyFACTION Content.

WCW Pack – November 2024

Diamond Dallas Page;

Iron Sheik;

Mr. Perfect;

Great Muta;

Lex Luger;

MyFACTION Content.

