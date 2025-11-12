Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: Saturday Night's Main Event, wrestling, WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 Launches Saturday Night's Main Event Pack

WWE 2K25 has launched the fifth and final DLC pack for the game, as players can download the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack

Article Summary WWE 2K25 releases its fifth and final DLC, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, now available to all players.

New playable legends include Jesse Ventura, Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

Relive classic 1980s and 1990s WWE action with these iconic Hall of Famers and their signature moves.

The DLC is available as a standalone purchase or included with the WWE 2K25 Season Pass.

2K Games has released the final DLC pack for WWE 2K25, as players now have access to the Saturday Night's Main Event Pack today. This has all of the throwback vibes you could hope for as you're getting Jesse Ventura, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice, bringing back all of the '80s and '90s competition you can muster on a night where SNL is taking a break. We have the finer details of everything and everyone in the pack, as the content is live as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass.

WWE 2K25 – Saturday Night's Main Event Pack

Jesse Ventura, often known as "The Body," was one of the first and most prominent WWE Superstars to make the crossover into Hollywood movies, leveraging his imposing physique and distinctive voice to portray colorful, tough characters in action blockbusters. A celebrated in-ring performer and commentator, Ventura is both a WWE Hall of Famer and former governor of Minnesota.

In an era of impressive physical specimens, few could boast the musculature of "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, who utilized the devastating piledriver finisher to great effect. At the first-ever WrestleMania, "Mr. Wonderful" made history, teaming up with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the main event. After his WWE career came to an end, Orndorff went on to capture the WCW World Television Championship and became a two-time WCW World Tag Team Champion, before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and WWE Hall of Famer, the perennially heroic Tito Santana is one of the most beloved Superstars of the 1980s and 1990s. Among his many accolades, Santana competed in the opening match at the first-ever WrestleMania, and won the 1989 King of the Ring tournament. Utilizing the flying forearm smash finisher and figure-four leglock, Santana could excite fans in the air and on the mat, and in a seat at the Spanish announce table, entertaining with his commentary as well.

Among a class of unforgettable WWE Legends, Junkyard Dog still managed to stand out. Often barking, biting the air, and crawling on all fours, Junkyard Dog struck an entertaining appearance before he even locked horns with his opponent. But when he did, he stood toe to toe with the biggest and the best, absorbing offense with seemingly little effect and dishing out punishment with headbutts and his crushing "Thump" powerslam finisher. A WWE Hall of Famer, Junkyard Dog also captured the WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship and a Slammy Award for "Best Single Performer."

Last but certainly not least, the massive Sid Justice stood at 6'9" (205.74 cm) and punished opponents with his mastery of the powerbomb finisher. Making appearances in WWE, WCW and ECW, Sid took on many of the most prominent names in WWE history, including Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mankind, The Undertaker, and The Dudley Boyz. He became a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, proving himself a dominant force everywhere he appeared.

