WWE 2K25 Releases New Dunk & Destruction Pack

Wrestle as Abyss from TNA, or as Shaq from the NBA, as WWE 2K25 has a new DLC pack that brings the Dunk & Destruction today

Article Summary WWE 2K25 launches the Dunk & Destruction Pack DLC, adding both NBA and wrestling legends to the roster.

Playable superstars include NBA icons Shaquille O'Neal, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson.

Wrestling greats Abyss, making his WWE 2K debut, and WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali join the lineup.

Pack features exclusive objects, new MyFACTION cards, and over 30 brand-new moves and taunts.

2K Games has released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K25, as players are getting some big and slightly out-of-place meant in the Dunk & Destruction Pack. The two wrestlers you'll get for this are The Greak Khali and Abyss, the latter of which has never set foot in a WWE ring as a performer, and is best known for his time in TNA/Impact. Meanwhile, you're getting three basketball players added to the mix with Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Shaq! With only the last one actually wrestling. We have more details from the devs about them below, along with moe info on what's in the pack, as its available right now.

WWE 2K25 – Dunk & Destruction Pack

The Dunk & Destruction Pack features an eclectic collection of powerhouse athletes that bring the pain no matter where they compete. One of the most iconic sports personalities of all time, Shaquille O'Neal has been enshrined in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is a four-time NBA Champion, a three-time NBA Finals MVP, and the 2000 Most Valuable Player, among many other accolades. A fan-favorite DJ, rapper, actor, pop culture figure, and long-time WWE fan, Shaq has made appearances at several WWE events, where his imposing 7'1" frame is undeniable, even amongst larger than life Superstars. Tyrese Haliburton, a two-time NBA All-Star and 2024 assists leader, led the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, the team's first Finals appearance in 25 years. Haliburton is also an avid WWE fan, appearing on WWE TV and in WWE 2K25 decked out in a custom "Tyrese 3:17" shirt in homage to WWE icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Also appearing on WWE TV and in the Dunk & Destruction Pack, two-time NBA All-Star and Captain of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson took on Haliburton in the 2025 NBA Playoffs after confronting him on WWE SmackDown, bringing the worlds of WWE and basketball together in an unexpected and exciting way.

In addition to NBA stars, two titanic powerhouses of the squared circle are featured in the Dunk & Destruction Pack. Standing 6'8", the masked, maniacal Abyss struck fear into the hearts of opponents, winning championships in wrestling promotions around the world. Wielding a spiked 2×4 he named "Janice," Abyss seemed to take pleasure in causing his opponents pain in a variety of matches featuring unique stipulations, which should serve him well in his WWE 2K franchise debut. Joining Abyss and the NBA stars is the first Indian-born World Champion in WWE history, The Great Khali. The mammoth Punjabi Superstar captured the World Heavyweight Championship and earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame with his towering 7'1" stature and powerful chops from his massive hands. The Dunk & Destruction Pack includes new objects that can be used to attack opponents, including a basketball and "Janice," plus MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar, as well as a total of more than 30 moves and taunts.

