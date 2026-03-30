Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: WrestleMania 42, wrestling, wwe, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Sends Out New Update and Pass Ahead of WrestleMania 42

WWE 2K26 has revealed the next couple of content updates for the game as the company speeds down the road to WrestleMania 42

Article Summary WWE 2K26 drops a new update and announces Ringside Pass Season 2 ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Players receive bonus RXP to unlock 20 tiers in both Season 1 and Season 2 Passes.

Patch 1.07 adds new moves, balance updates, and gameplay improvements across all modes.

Season 2 lowers RXP requirements and gives Premium DLC characters at Tier 1 for faster unlocks.

2K Games has revealed a new update, and a new Season Pass is coming to WWE 2K26 as we make our way to WrestleMania 42. First off, Ringside Pass Season 2 will be coming ion mid-April with some new features, as the team are unlocking some items to get you caught up before the current one ends. Meanwhile, Patch 1.07 has been released, providing updates to the Creation Suite, Universe, MyFACTION, MyRISE, and The Island. We have the dev notes below of what you can expect to see while the more details patch notes are available on the game's website.

New Content is Coming to WWE 2K26 With Ringside Pass Season 2

To help players relive some of those legendary matches, and create WrestleMania moments of their own in WWE 2K26, we're offering the following opportunity to catch up as Ringside Pass Season 2 launches on April 15:

Starting today, all current and future players will be granted enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 1 to unlock 20 tiers. Please allow 24 hours for this RXP to be added to your Ringside Pass Season 1 progress after logging in;

All players who have installed, linked a 2K account, and played the game prior to April 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PDT will also receive enough RXP for Ringside Pass Season 2 to unlock 20 tiers when Season 2 launches;

Required RXP per tier will be reduced from 800 to 625 RXP for Season 2, and required RXP per tier will not increase for future Seasons. The values of consumable RXP Boosts will also be increased;

Patch 1.07 Updates and Improvements

Starting with Season 2, all four DLC characters in future Ringside Pass Premium Seasons will be available in Tier 1, and automatically available to unlock in the Ringside Pass Menu for Premium Pass players when those respective Seasons launch. Alongside these updates, Patch 1.07 is now live for WWE 2K26, bringing gameplay improvements, balance adjustments, and new content across all platforms. This update includes a wide range of improvements and fixes across the game, including:

Adjustments to the Stamina Meter: Adjusted Stamina costs to increase more gradually over the duration of a match so players are less likely to become Winded early on; Reversals now cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent;

An increased damage threshold to avoid instant DQ as a result of attacking a Referee;

The addition of several new moves, including Chelsea Green's Cradle Flatliner and Blake Monroe's Glamour Shot Finisher;

Enhancements to The Island, including the ability to Prestige directly from the Training menu, and a limited-time 2x VC event for PvP matches (March 30–April 15);



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