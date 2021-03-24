WWE Will Be Adding Superstars To Ultimate Rivals

Bit Fry along with the WWE revealed today that they will be adding superstars from the wrestling company into Ultimate Rivals. As we previously covered, this game will take athletes from multiple sports organizations and throw them into a modern NBA Jam-like game where they will battle each other on the court. Today the devs revealed that they are adding WWE to the mix as two superstars from the company join the roster: current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. All we have at the moment are these designs, no video yet of them in action. They will take to the court when the game is released on Apple Arcade later this year, and then eventually to Steam and consoles after that. Here are a couple of quotes about both of their inductions from the announcement today.

"With WWE joining the Ultimate Rivals franchise, we can now really say that Bit Fry's re-envisioning of arcade-action sports video-games has truly become ultimate," remarked Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. "Our promise to gamers has always been that they can build the ultimate team of athletes to compete in ways that only they can imagine, and that promise has just taken on a totally new dimension that we're honored to have the creative opportunity to bring to life, and excited for our gamers to enjoy." "Bit Fry is a leading innovator in arcade-style sports games and we are thrilled to partner with them to integrate WWE's larger-than-life characters and pop culture icons next to some of the biggest athletes across the world of sports," said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. "This partnership creates another way for our passionate fans to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in a unique setting while giving WWE new opportunities to connect with a variety of sports fans."