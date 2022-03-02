Wyrd Games Releases Stats Of Kimon's Possessed For The Other Side

Wyrd Games, the tabletop gaming company credited with designing, developing, and producing such games as Malifaux, Through The Breach, and The Other Side, has revealed new information regarding a unit in The Other Side's newest upcoming faction, the Kimon. This unit, called the Possessed, is a squad of three humans overtaken by possession by way of Oni. Let's take a closer look!

According to the Waldo's Weekly article that Wyrd Games puts out every Wednesday, the Possessed are humans tempted by the Oni through offers of "simple, meager things" such as knowledge, guidance, and power. In the worlds which are encompassed by the Malifaux universe, Wyrd Games notes that "From an Oni's perspective, it is alarmingly easy to manipulate mankind."

As such, these possessed humans have been consigned to go to war under the Kimon banner as chaff for the Oni. Prior to this, they had been enjoying the boons granted to them by the demonic entities, but now the time approaches to pay the devil his due, so to speak. Oni who possess humans seem to slowly eat away at the mentality of their hosts until naught but a physical husk is left of the person who once hungered for what the Oni gave them, finally giving free rein to that Oni.

In the auspices of The Other Side, this translates to a model which is pretty good at crowd control for its cost of 6 Scrip. It can generate Shaken Tokens to affect opposing units, as well as Pinned Tokens as well. When it flips to Glory, it no longer allows triggers to be used against it in battle, and reinforces itself when models are killed by its Bladed Staves attack through a trigger of its own.

All in all, the Possessed are a strong unit for their cost and will surely be a resonant and robust unit in any Kimon force. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts and opinions about Wyrd Games' wargame The Other Side, about the Kimon, and about this unit in the comments below!