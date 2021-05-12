Wyrd Games Reveals A New Rooster Rider For Malifaux & Bayou Bash

Run for the hills, it's a… rooster? Yes, that's right! Wyrd Miniatures, the tabletop game company based in Marietta, Georgia, best known for their objective-based skirmisher wargame Malifaux, has released new information about the last Jockey for their premier game as well as a new game, Bayou Bash.

In Bayou Bash, you play as a Gremlin, the de facto "greenskin" race of the world of Malifaux that lurks in the dark, swampy bayous of the realm. The goal of the game is to race various wacky mounts to the finish line. We do not have full rules on how quite to play Bayou Bash yet, but we have assurance that this summer will be relatively… green.

While the rules for Bayou Bash aren't fleshed out publicly yet, Malifaux is a rooster of a different color. Ruffles (be it the fowl or its foul jockey) is a fast-moving charger with a good amount of crowd control built into its stat card. Mah Tucket, the Tricksy-keyword Master in the Bayou faction, will often appreciate the capacity to force opponents to be moved where you want them to go, and to do so relatively unobstructed.

Bayou Bash will not be coming standard with any of these models, but will instead use Meeple-esque tokens to represent the riders involved. Those seeking to improve how their game appears will need to purchase the starter box for The Bayou, coming this Summer as well.

Are you excited for Bayou Bash by Wyrd Miniatures? Are you looking forward to using any of the Jockey models in Malifaux's Third Edition? Let us know what you think in the comments below!