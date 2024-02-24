Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Thirdverse Inc., X8

X8 Launches New Major Update With Rush Respawn & Enhancements

X8 has released the new Rush Respawn update this week, giving the game a couple new modes, new tasks, and other improvements.

Indie game developer and publisher Thirdverse Inc. released a new major update for X8 this week, as players can download the Rush Respawn update now. As the name suggests, you're getting a major addition to the game in the form of the Rush Respawn mode, which, in short, is a way for you to come back quicker after being taken out to provide a more frantic gameplay experience. The devs also added a number of improvements to the game, a new Task Completion system, leaderboard rotations, and easier access to certain elements. You can read everything in the update below as the content is ready to be downloaded.

X8 – Rush Respawn Update

Rush Respawn Mode : This new mode transforms the classic "Search and Destroy" into a dynamic, respawn-enabled battle. Designed for newcomers, this mode features 3v3 combat, a compact map with a single bomb site, a safe zone, and faster, action-packed gameplay.

: This new mode transforms the classic "Search and Destroy" into a dynamic, respawn-enabled battle. Designed for newcomers, this mode features 3v3 combat, a compact map with a single bomb site, a safe zone, and faster, action-packed gameplay. Task Completion System : Players can now earn in-game coins by completing various tasks, such as the Tutorial, Demolition, and Rush modes. Now, players can have more in-game item ownership through task achievements.

: Players can now earn in-game coins by completing various tasks, such as the Tutorial, Demolition, and Rush modes. Now, players can have more in-game item ownership through task achievements. Enhanced Tutorial and Practice Mode : The update includes a comprehensive rework of the tutorial and the introduction of a Practice Mode, making it easier for new players to get up to speed with the game's mechanics and nuances.

: The update includes a comprehensive rework of the tutorial and the introduction of a Practice Mode, making it easier for new players to get up to speed with the game's mechanics and nuances. Introduction to Demolition Mode : After reaching Level 3, players will unlock the Demolition Mode, offering a new layer of strategy and challenges.

: After reaching Level 3, players will unlock the Demolition Mode, offering a new layer of strategy and challenges. Leaderboard Rotation with Japan Team Assistance : Players can check out the new leaderboard system featuring weekly rotating objectives and various rankings, including Round Won, All Kills, Headshot Kills, Damage, and Ability Kills + Assists.

: Players can check out the new leaderboard system featuring weekly rotating objectives and various rankings, including Round Won, All Kills, Headshot Kills, Damage, and Ability Kills + Assists. Easier Gameplay Defaults: Based on player feedback, 'X8' now offers simplified VR interactions, especially in gunplay, to improve the experience for new players.

