X8 Launches New Major Update With Rush Respawn & Enhancements
X8 has released the new Rush Respawn update this week, giving the game a couple new modes, new tasks, and other improvements.
Article Summary
- New Rush Respawn update brings faster 3v3 gameplay on a single bomb site.
- Complete tasks in X8 to earn coins for in-game item ownership.
- Reworked tutorial and new Practice Mode make game mechanics easy to learn.
- Check weekly rotating leaderboards with varied ranking objectives.
Indie game developer and publisher Thirdverse Inc. released a new major update for X8 this week, as players can download the Rush Respawn update now. As the name suggests, you're getting a major addition to the game in the form of the Rush Respawn mode, which, in short, is a way for you to come back quicker after being taken out to provide a more frantic gameplay experience. The devs also added a number of improvements to the game, a new Task Completion system, leaderboard rotations, and easier access to certain elements. You can read everything in the update below as the content is ready to be downloaded.
X8 – Rush Respawn Update
- Rush Respawn Mode: This new mode transforms the classic "Search and Destroy" into a dynamic, respawn-enabled battle. Designed for newcomers, this mode features 3v3 combat, a compact map with a single bomb site, a safe zone, and faster, action-packed gameplay.
- Task Completion System: Players can now earn in-game coins by completing various tasks, such as the Tutorial, Demolition, and Rush modes. Now, players can have more in-game item ownership through task achievements.
- Enhanced Tutorial and Practice Mode: The update includes a comprehensive rework of the tutorial and the introduction of a Practice Mode, making it easier for new players to get up to speed with the game's mechanics and nuances.
- Introduction to Demolition Mode: After reaching Level 3, players will unlock the Demolition Mode, offering a new layer of strategy and challenges.
- Leaderboard Rotation with Japan Team Assistance: Players can check out the new leaderboard system featuring weekly rotating objectives and various rankings, including Round Won, All Kills, Headshot Kills, Damage, and Ability Kills + Assists.
- Easier Gameplay Defaults: Based on player feedback, 'X8' now offers simplified VR interactions, especially in gunplay, to improve the experience for new players.