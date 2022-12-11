Xbox Game Pass To Add Benefits To Riot Games' Titles

Xbox will be giving a few new benefits to Xbox Game Pass players who play certain Riot Games titles, which will kick off on December 12th. The company revealed their plans on Xbox Wire that every game currently in use through their system will be given some added bonuses when you link your Riot account to their system. Including popular titles such as League Of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. We have a list of all the benefits you'll get in each game when they launch the program this week, and we're sure more will be on the way in the months to come.

"Starting December 12, there will be easy instructions on how to connect your Riot account and Xbox Game Pass accounts (and help you create a Riot account if you don't have one yet) and unlock all the great benefits. Let's look at everything to get you into top shape for your favorite MOBA, strategy, and competitive games!"

Valorant

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they're released by Riot Games

20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they're released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins are available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that's on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they're released

20% XP boost

Plus, as an added benefit, Riot Games players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023, will receive even more bonus rewards from Riot:

Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy

– Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key

– Masterwork Chest and Key Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg

– Little Legend Rare Egg Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

– Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest