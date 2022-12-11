Xbox Game Pass To Add Benefits To Riot Games' Titles
Xbox will be giving a few new benefits to Xbox Game Pass players who play certain Riot Games titles, which will kick off on December 12th. The company revealed their plans on Xbox Wire that every game currently in use through their system will be given some added bonuses when you link your Riot account to their system. Including popular titles such as League Of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. We have a list of all the benefits you'll get in each game when they launch the program this week, and we're sure more will be on the way in the months to come.
"Starting December 12, there will be easy instructions on how to connect your Riot account and Xbox Game Pass accounts (and help you create a Riot account if you don't have one yet) and unlock all the great benefits. Let's look at everything to get you into top shape for your favorite MOBA, strategy, and competitive games!"
Valorant
- All current Agents
- Access to every new Agent as soon as they're released by Riot Games
- 20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress
League of Legends
- All 160+ champions
- Access to every new champion as soon as they're released
- 20% XP boost
Legends of Runeterra
- All cards in Foundations Set
Teamfight Tactics
- 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians
- 4 Arena Skins are available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that's on a monthly rotation thereafter
League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:
- All 80+ champions
- Day-one access to every new champion as they're released
- 20% XP boost
Plus, as an added benefit, Riot Games players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023, will receive even more bonus rewards from Riot:
- Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy
- League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key
- Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg
- Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest