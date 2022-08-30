Xbox & Glass Animals Partner On New Pac-Man Xbox Series S Contest

Bandai Namco, Xbox, and the band Glass Animals have partnered together for a new Pac-Man-themed Xbox Series S for a new contest. This is one of those weird contests where you look at it on the surface, and you kind of wonder what's up, and then you realize it's kind of awesome. Probably more so if you're a fan of all three of these things at once. Xbox has created the console and controller you see below for a special sweepstakes to celebrate the release of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, and with it comes some interesting additions to the console as the band has thrown in some surprises into the software of the console itself. And if history serves as any indicator, there will be some special themed content from the game inside the system as well.

So how exactly do you go about winning this thing? Well, all you have to do is go to this tweet on the Xbox Twitter account, follow them and retweet it, and you're entered. That's it. If you're really curious, you can read the full set of rules here. If you happen to win, we'd love to know what's all going on inside this one. Best of luck to you all!

In what might be their most unique collab yet, the band has teamed up with one of the video game world's most iconic figures. However, it only represents the culmination of a dream for the group. As longtime fans of the Xbox and the Pac-Man series, Glass Animals even utilized imagery from the game in a series of creative campaigns, including during live performances of "Tangerine" over the years. On August 8th and 9th, Glass Animals' fans were among the very first to experience Pac-Man World Re-Pac on Xbox at the sold-out Dreamland.irl shows in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Mirage. The band teamed up with Xbox to construct a stunning retro-style lounge to play the game during the event.