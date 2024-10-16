Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, xbox

Xbox Launches Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Accessories Collection

Xbox unveiled three new items for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, as players have the option of getting some customized accessories

Article Summary Xbox reveals Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 gear with exclusive designs.

Customize your Xbox Wireless Controller for a unique CoD look.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller offers premium CoD upgrades.

Get your Xbox Series X Wrap with hidden details & themes.

Xbox has revealed a new line of accessories for their consoles tied to the release of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will happen later this month. The team showed off an all-new Xbox Series X wrap specifically for the new game, along with two controller options for players who truly want to deck out their gear for the latest entry in the Black Ops series. We have details below, as you can read in a more in-depth chat about it on Xbox Wire.

Xbox x Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

A fully customizable Xbox Wireless Controller – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with Xbox Design Lab, inspired by the covert world of '90s espionage, the top case and side cap for the Standard Xbox Wireless Controller feature a layered pattern of redacted documents, hidden coordinates, and concealed Black Ops symbols, representing a campaign shrouded in secrecy. Players can customize their controllers further with Call of Duty-inspired color options for buttons, triggers, grips, metallic upgrades, rubberized side, and back grips, custom engraved messaging, and more. The controller is available now and fully customizable through Xbox Design Lab, starting at $84.98 USD ERP.

inspired by the covert world of '90s espionage, the top case and side cap for the Standard Xbox Wireless Controller feature a layered pattern of redacted documents, hidden coordinates, and concealed Black Ops symbols, representing a campaign shrouded in secrecy. Players can customize their controllers further with Call of Duty-inspired color options for buttons, triggers, grips, metallic upgrades, rubberized side, and back grips, custom engraved messaging, and more. The controller is available now and fully customizable through Xbox Design Lab, starting at $84.98 USD ERP. A fully customizable Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with Xbox Design Lab, featuring the same sleek Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 top case as the Xbox Wireless Controller, but with additional customizations, including the ability to add metallic D-pads and triggers, button designs, and more. The controller is available now and fully customizable through Xbox Design Lab, starting at $164.98 USD ERP.

featuring the same sleek Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 top case as the Xbox Wireless Controller, but with additional customizations, including the ability to add metallic D-pads and triggers, button designs, and more. The controller is available now and fully customizable through Xbox Design Lab, starting at $164.98 USD ERP. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Xbox Series X Wrap compatible with all Xbox Series X console options, is available now for pre-order exclusively from the Microsoft Store for $54.99 USD ERP. The console wrap features a layered design inspired by '90s action thriller themes, showcasing a mind-bending array of redacted documents, classified files, and campaign references. Beneath the intricate surface pattern, a bold red and black underlayer reveals even more hidden details, nodding to the game's complex narrative and iconic zombie mode. The console wrap will be released on October 23 for purchase through Microsoft Store as well as Xbox Design Lab in all Xbox Design Lab markets where Microsoft Store is present.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!