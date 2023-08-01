Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Kemco, xbox

Xbox Releases Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle

Xbox Game Studios will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of gaming company Kemco with a massive collection of their RPG titles.

Xbox Game Studios revealed this week they will be releasing a brand new collection of games with Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle. For those of you who are not aware of the company, Kemco had a lot of hits in the '90s and '00s, from the early days of the SNES all the way through the PS2 era. The company is still around, but they're better known for making mobile titles these days and haven't really made much for modern-day consoles. This collection, which will be released for Xbox consoles, is helping celebrate the company's 40th Anniversary with 50 RPG titles that you'll either recognize and instantly fall in love with again or maybe you've never heard of and would be down to try out. We have a snippet of the info and interview the company posted on Xbox Wire today, marking the occasion as the collection drops on August 3rd.

"Celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Kemco has released multiple games throughout its history on Xbox – it has continued to produce around 10 games each year since 2018. Recently they reached a significant milestone with the release of their 50th game on Xbox earlier this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle will be released on August 3, 2023, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, which will collectively feature the history of Kemco's games, especially RPGs."

"For those who don't know, Kemco began in 1984 with the founding of its predecessor, Kotobuki System Co., Ltd. Early on, the company developed and published game software, focusing on porting PC games in the '80s and '90s like Spy vs Spy, Shadowgate, Drakkhen, as well as original RPGs Indra no Hikari and Sanada Juyushi. Later, after roughly a decade of focusing on mobile gaming, Kemco returned to console gaming in the late 2010s. It was here they struck a partnership with ID@Xbox, which led to them to start publishing their games on Xbox."

