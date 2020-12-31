Xbox Reveals Free Games With Gold Titles For January 2021

Xbox is kicking off the new year with two games that people will be able to enjoy for free with their Games With Gold program. We don't have the complete list of what will be available in January 2021 yet, but we do know what will be available starting tomorrow as two of the games have been listed. This month you are getting the Xbox One game Little Nightmares and the Xbox 360 game The King Of Fighters XIII. We're not sure when we'll find out about the rest, hopefully, they'll just pop that info out tomorrow since they'll most likely go live on January 15th. For now, here's a couple of descriptions for the games you'll be able to snag right as the new year starts.

Little Nightmares (January 1 – 31) Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal… As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground to revel in. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out! The King of Fighters XIII (January 1 – 15) The King of Fighters XIII comes to Xbox 360 as the ultimate versus fighting game, in an upgraded version of the original arcade game! Discover Billy Kane and Saiki (Human Form) console-exclusive additional characters that KOF fans surely cannot afford to miss, KOF XIII's Story Mode, displayed as a visual novel (revealing numerous episodes unknown up until now), the high-quality Online Versus Mode for intense battles with other players via Xbox LIVE, a Tutorial Mode that even KOF novice players can enjoy, and many more game modes for thousands of hours of fun!