Xbox Reveals New Beauty Collection Collaboration With OPI

Xbox has a bit of an interesting reveal this morning at the company has a new beauty collection collaboration with cosmetics maker OPI. The two companies have come together for a line of gaming-inspired palette colors for Spring 2022, in which they hope gamers will use to "express their creativity through nail art." The collection comes in 12 different hues with clever names all related to gaming or are Xbox-specific, and will be spread across their different lines of GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer , and Powder Perfection formulas (the last of which will have select shades only) We have the names of all of the designs that will be included as you can see the different colors in the image below. The full collection will be available at retail in the United States at ULTA starting in February where OPI products are sold. On top of this, there will also be unlockable i-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite starting February 1st related to these shades.

Quest for Quartz — A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

Pixel Dust — A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

Racing for Pinks — A crème rose that will rev your engine.

Suzi is My Avatar — A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

Trading Paint — A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.

Heart and Con-soul — A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

The Pass is Always Greener — Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Sage Simulation — Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

You Had Me at Halo — A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

Can't CTRL Me — A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.

Achievement Unlocked — Unlock a world of color that's lilac optimized.

N00berry* — Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.