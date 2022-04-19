Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Will Be Released On July 29th

Nintendo revealed this morning that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will surprisingly be coming out earlier than predicted on Nintendo Switch. Back when the game was announced, we had an idea it would be out this year, and then back in February, the company said it would be sometime in September. However, it looks like plans have changed for the better as they have now put an official summertime date on it for July 29th. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom!

The latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, which connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, invites players to embark on an epic adventure with "life" as its central theme. In the game, players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword. The new trailer for the game reveals the background of the group's journey in Aionios, a vast and sublime natural world, and reveals new details about the battle system: Battle with up to seven characters : Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah's party of six, as well as additional characters they'll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

Class change : Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters' classes, creating a customized party.

New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs – Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion – can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.