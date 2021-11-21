XiaoT Wins The Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity

Blizzard Entertainment held their Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity over the weekend, with Wu "XiaoT" Jiwei coming out on top. The latest round of completely online tournaments saw a ton of competitors from every region drop into the tournament looking for glory and some steady prize money, ultimately having 400 players from over 40 countries. When the tournament made its way to the finals, it saw XiaoT going up against Cheng "DragonMan" Ka Sing. This was the kind of match where people were talking about it going the distance, but unfortunately, that was not the case as XiaoT made quick work of DragonMan, going 3-0 in the finals to secure the title of Masters Tour champion and snagging $25k in prizing! We have the complete results of the final for you below from Blizzard themselves, as well as the finals to watch in the video down at the bottom, as we now look toward the World Championship in December.

After securing a Top 16 spot with an 8-0 record in the initial swiss rounds, XiaoT succeeded through several tough Day 3 matches. Starting with a 3-2 victory over Furyhunter before a stunning 3-1 win against GivePLZ in the Top 8. XiaoT then bested Tianming 3-0 in the semifinal to secure his spot in the final match. Despite skilled plays with Garrote Rogue and Anacondra Druid by DragonMan, XiaoT's OTK Demon Hunter, Quest Warlock, and Quest Warrior seized the day and a 3-0 victory. Hearthstone Esports returns on December 18-19 for the 2021 World Championship! Eight players, the top six from Hearthstone Grandmasters and two from China Gold Series, will compete for the champion title and their share of the $500,000 prize pool. During the World Championship broadcast, we'll also reveal the 2022 program details so be sure to keep up with all of the latest Hearthstone Esports news and content on the Hearthstone Esports website, Twitter, and YouTube.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: XiaoT vs DragonMan | Final | Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity (https://youtu.be/e_y3DBjq9-g)