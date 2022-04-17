Yolked Receives New Eggcellent Update In Early Access

Just in time for Easter, Hitcents and HardBoiled Studios have released a new update for their "eggcellent" game Yolked. The game has been sitting in Early Access since it was released on Steam back in late October and has slowly been getting updates and new features added over time. This week the team announced two new updates were coming to the game, one of which is live right now and the other will be coming on April 27th. The latest update adds a brand new Endless Mode, in which you'll see various kitchen sections spawn endlessly for you to overcome, along with other additions to the game such as sound effects, adjusted difficulty in the Attic Lab, and two new Easter Egg costumes to collect.

The other update, set to drop in two weeks, will be adding new story elements to both the Kitchen and Attic levels, as well as improvements within the Kitchen's performance, and a number of bug fixes that will make things a little smoother. You can check out a video down below to see what's been added in the current update as you can celebrate a little bit of Easter in a different way.

Follow the excruciating escape of an egg with human arms! Avoid enemies and overcome obstacles! Collect all the costumes! Watch out for the attic…Most importantly, don't crack! Yolked follows the unforgiving and intense journey of an egg with human arms as it traverses through the house of a man who is trying to stop its escape. By climbing with its human arms, the egg must avoid all obstacles and enemies in order to find freedom! The egg can collect costumes, complete achievements, and uncover the story behind the creator of the egg. The game features fun yet unforgiving gameplay, beautiful colors, and soon a dynamic soundtrack.