Your Annual List of Everything Revealed At The Game Awards 2022

Hey kids, just in case you didn't know from being bombarded with announcements tonight, The Game Awards 2022 happened. And as it is every year, it's less about the awards and more about all of the trailers and more revealed this year. We would love to write up each and every single one of these, but I'm a game's staff of one, and I don't have 10 hours to do them all justice. So we have a complete rundown of everything revealed at this year's ceremony for you below, with all of the individual trailers linked in the titles, just in case you don't have time to go back and watch it. Enjoy!

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania: Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania introduces a jaw-dropping 14 iconic weapons and items from one of gaming's most venerable franchises to assist you in your undead-slaying needs in Dead Cells, including Castlevania favorites the Vampire Killer, the Cross and, of course, the Holy Water. Tweaked from original renditions in the Castlevania franchise, the Dead Cells versions of these weapons will reflect the fast-paced, frantic style of combat that players have come to love, hate and love to hate. The real piece de resistance in the upcoming Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania are two entirely new biomes, one of them being the iconic Dracula's Castle. Packed with deadly werewolves, haunted armors and food stuffed into the walls, players will attempt to defeat terrifying and dangerous creatures that comprise Dracula's army and bop along to an alternative soundtrack of 51 original Castlevania tunes, as well as 12 truly iconic tracks that have been reimagined in the style of Dead Cells. But uncovering the secrets of Dracula's castle and yet-to-be-revealed biomes won't be a walk in the park. Three epic boss fights await in the haunted corridors of the estate, including battles with Death and Dracula himself. If these battles can be survived, you'll need to prepare yourself for Dead Cells' most epic and ambitious boss battle yet.

Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd: Welcome to the Butterfly House, a mysterious manor of perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometry built by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux to open a gateway to the Wyrd, a vast, interdimensional web of wondrous and horrifying planes of existence beyond our world. When a B.P.R.D. agent vanishes inside the mansion, it's up to Hellboy and his team of agents to uncover its forbidden secrets. Journey into the deepest realms of the Wyrd, each hiding a unique investigation into the unknown. Battle powerful creatures in search of forgotten godforms and magnificent treasures, but beware: ancient evil festers within the Wyrd's darkest reaches… evil that wants out.

Wild Hearts: Causing a real threat to Azuma's fantasy landscape, Kemono are giant beasts that have fused with their environments, wielding the power of nature to reshape their surroundings to suit their needs and battle for territory. Players will encounter all types of Kemono in Wild Hearts – from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar and many more – as they traverse the world. The new trailer showcases three of the most powerful Kemono players will take on, including Deathstalker the savage wolf, Amaterasu the giant hawk, and for the first time Golden Tempest, the ferocious, unforgiving tiger and its tornado of sand and gold.

Horizon VR: Call Of The Mountain: A brand-new Horizon adventure currently in development at Guerrilla and Firesprite for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon. The story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character, while you will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way.

Post Trauma: Post Trauma follows Roman, a middle-aged man who awakens in a strange and hostile place and must find a way back home to his family. Venture through the world with fixed camera perspectives which underscore the haunting sense that you're being watched.Explore your surroundings and gather information to solve puzzles and survive (you may want to keep a notepad handy for this journey). Discover ways to kill or avoid the monsters lurking in the darkness, but beware: not every creature you encounter may be hostile…

Viewfinder: Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. Viewfinder is a mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world.

Among Us: Hide N Seek: Our brand new game mode Hide n Seek comes out on all platforms on December 9, 2022! (That's SOON.) Crewmates have to outrun and outlive the Impostor as they use their wits to complete tasks to make the timer run out faster.

Scars Above: Scars Above puts players into the space-boots of astronaut and scientist Dr. Kate Ward, who is sent to explore a colossal and enigmatic alien structure, the Metahedron, which suddenly appeared in the Earth's orbit. Things don't go as planned, and the Metahedron hurls Kate and her team across space and onto a mysterious extrasolar planet. Waking up alone on the strange, hostile world and determined to survive, Kate sets out to find her crew and unravel the mystery of how they arrived on this alien world and where exactly they are. Kate will investigate her surroundings by scanning and analyzing the alien fauna and flora of the dangerous planet, then use her gained knowledge to create various elemental weapons, gadgets, and consumables to survive. As she hunts for her team, Kate will have to rely on her creations and skill as she uses the environment to her advantage to defeat the monstrous creatures inhabiting this strange world. Nevertheless, she persists, all the while trying to unlock the mystery of an ancient alien civilization and uncover the truth about what happened to her and her team.

Atomic Heart: Atomic Heart takes you to the 1950s, in an alternate history where servant robots became a reality. Humans and their robots seem to live in harmony, but when a sudden rebellion strikes, machines and other shrouded experiments have to be stopped from taking over… That's when you come in, engaging in visceral, spectacular combat against AI on the brink of madness, unsightly mutants and bloodthirsty machines that roam the lands, searching for prey. Adapt your fighting style, combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and eradicate evil.

After Us: After Us features Piccolo Studio's signature style of delivering impactful storytelling and combines it with compelling exploration and adventure. Players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life, as she must jump, glide, dash, wallride, and swim to evade deadly obstacles and enemies. As the embodiment of life, she has the power to help restore and reconstitute the planet. By emitting bursts of light, Gaia sparks new plant growth revealing new paths for traversal. The game prominently displays a fantastic world wrought by the destructive actions of an unbridled society, experienced by the player across ten different biomes. Players learn the final fates of various majestic creatures, such as the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, or the last deer hunted down, before resurrecting their spirits to return life to the world. Each new environment presents new challenges for Gaia and tells the stories of these animals' final moments before their climactic moment of rebirth.

Replaced: Replaced is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer set in an alternate 1980s America, with free-flow action combat and a deep, dystopian story. You play as R.E.A.C.H. – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will, striving to adjust to human life, in and around Phoenix-City. Outlaws are rife in a society that has sustained lasting damage and taken a turn for the worse, following a catastrophic nuclear event. Everything is ruled by corruption and greed, and the ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than currency. REPLACED focuses on a single-player experience with a mix of cinematic platforming, pixel art, and free-flow action combat.

Street Fighter 6: Visit exciting locations like an arena in Italy, a festival in France, a beach in Jamaica, and more as you travel around the world learning Special Moves from Masters. You can even mix and match Special Moves from different Masters, meaning that your avatar can throw out a Hadoken or Sonic Boom, perform a Spinning Bird Kick, and execute a Yoga Flame, all in the same match as long as they're using different inputs. World Tour also introduces Master Assist, allowing players to fight alongside a Master like Ryu by calling upon them in battle to help for a period of time, a useful tool for when you encounter more than one opponent. Lastly, play your heart out with minigames like karate-chopping bottles, enjoying Italian cuisine, parrying basketballs, and more. Minigames are playable in between matches in the form of part-time jobs where you can earn World Tour mode currency to purchase in-game clothing, food, and more.

Hades 2: The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft. As the immortal Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment. Infuse your legendary weapons of Night with ancient magick, so that none may stand in your way. Become stronger still with powerful Boons from more than a dozen Olympian gods, from Apollo to Zeus. There are nearly limitless ways to build your abilities.

Judas: Judas is a single-player, narrative first-person shooter developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite. A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Samsung & Ninja Partner Up: Gaming-legend Ninja discovers how easy it is to jump into the latest Chapter of Fortnite on the Xbox app streaming via the Samsung Gaming Hub. In an exclusive video revealed at The Game Awards 2022, Ninja explores the new Island's locations, weapons, and vehicles, including rugged dirt bikes. He plays instantly on his 2022 Samsung TV, no console or PC hardware required. It's the best Fortnite has ever looked thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1 and Samsung's advanced display shows off every immersive detail.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza & The Lost Demon: Once upon a time, there was an Umbra Witch named Cereza, a young version of the Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3. Control both Cereza and Cheshire to solve puzzles and fend off faeries, dancing onto Nintendo Switch on March 17th, 2023.

Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord: Strap on your proton pack and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter of the Ghostbusters universe. Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters' legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

Destiny 2: Lightfall: Shattered glass glints in the starlight. Soldiers of the Shadow Legion battle with Guardians under the unmistakable shadows of the fleet overhead—the Witness and its newest Disciple are here. Amid the chaos, begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of impossibility; Legendary mode returns.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: Warner Bros. Games and DC today released a new cinematic for Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealing a first look at Batman as one of the corrupted Justice League members opposing Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Debuted during The Game Awards, the video features the Squad's initial encounter with The Dark Knight and closes with a tribute to Kevin Conroy, the beloved actor who passed away last month. As the iconic voice of the Caped Crusader in the Batman: Arkham videogame series, Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC projects, Conroy returns to Rocksteady's Arkhamverse one final time and reprises his role as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Party Animals: Fight your friends as puppies, kittens, and other fuzzy creatures in Party Animals! Paw it out with your friends both online and offline. Interact with the world under our realistic physics engine. Did I mention PUPPIES?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire's constant pursuit. With trusty companion BD-1 by his side, he joins forces with new and old allies to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson). With new traversal options such as an ascension cable to reach new heights and the ability to tame and ride creatures, Cal has many ways to navigate the perils he will face as he explores both familiar and new worlds across the galaxy. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also introduces numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay, including Dual Lightsabers for lightning-fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance, that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way – from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery.

Earthblade: You are Névoa, an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth, in this explor-action platformer from the creators of Celeste. Earthblade's lush pixel art world offers seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart. Travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth's fractured history.

Dune: Awakening: Funcom has innovated in the Massively Multiplayer and Survival genres for over two decades, most recently with Conan Exiles. Dune: Awakening builds upon this strong foundation, weaving together Open World Survival and MMO aspects into a Dune tapestry that brings Frank Herbert's epic universe to life in a completely unique way. In Dune: Awakening, you strive to survive the countless dangers of Arrakis alongside thousands of other players. Explore your role and identity while experiencing an epic personal journey, from searching for water and building shelters against storms to controlling the flow of spice in the top echelons of the planet. Spice lies at the center of conflict, advancement, and power in Dune: Awakening. Where spice blows appear, players converge. Fights can range from quick skirmishes to large-scale battles with infantry, ground vehicles, and ornithopters each providing an essential role.

Forspoken: The trailer provides a deeper look at the devastating effects of the Break, a powerful and mysterious force that corrupts everything it touches, including the inhabitants of Athia and the Tantas, the once benevolent matriarchs who now rule the lands as evil and maddened sorceresses. Players will experience the corruption first-hand in the demo and can expect to face-off with a variety of enemies and test their fighting abilities with an extensive arsenal of attack and support magic that will prepare them for the high-octane action they will encounter when the full game launches next month.

Death Stranding 2: As with all of his past masterpieces, the latest title will be produced, written, directed and designed by Hideo Kojima himself. The cast announced so far includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.

Immortals Of Aveum: Immortals of Aveum is a groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter, created by Ascendant Studios and released by EA Originals, that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Watch the teaser trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards. Made by the creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space, Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. Ascendant Studios is an independent team of veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience, and EA Originals will release the studio's debut title.

Tekken 8: Tekken 8 will feature exciting new gameplay focused on "Aggressive" tactics. Retaining Tekken's unique fighting game identity, the game will provide both players and spectators with the series' most thrilling experience yet with visceral screen-jarring attacks and environments that are both dynamic and destructible. The trailer highlights an all-new game mechanic called the "Heat System," which triggers aggressive attacks with special moves and enhancements for each character's abilities. "Fist Meets Fate" in the dramatic new storyline in Tekken 8. The Tekken series holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running video game storyline. Tekken 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines and their world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches. This latest saga begins where the previous title left off, with a world mired deep in the devastating war between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. After suffering what seems to be a defeat from Kazuya, Jin faces his own fate. His mother, Jun Kazama, appears after her absence from the Tekken franchise to try and turn the tide in this blood feud.

Nightingale: The Fae Realms of Nightingale are alive with monstrous beasts, magickal creatures, and threats of which you cannot conceive. Who better than you, Realmwalker, to survive the challenges ahead? Save yourself, survive the realms, and rebuild the world.

Baldur's Gate 3: Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Set to be released in August 2023.

Wayfinders: The world of Evenor is being consumed by the foul force of the Gloom. As Wayfinders, lights amidst the darkness in a world consumed by Gloom, players must control the chaos and reconnect a fractured world as they choose a unique path through an online world of endless action and adventure. To cease the Gloom's devastating decay of Evenor, players will choose from a variety of Wayfinders (characters) to control, each with their own unique story, play styles, and abilities, harnessing their power together to defend Evenor from forces that seek to destroy it.

Diablo 4: The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness. Players will enter the world with their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorceresses, brutal Barbarians, and cunning Necromancers. As players grow in power, they can build their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities. Coming June 6th, 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago. Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is coming to PS5 on April 19th, 2023.

Blue Protocol: Blue Protocol, co-developed by Bandai Namco Online Inc. and Bandai Namco Studios, takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes. Players can fully customize their character, and choose from five unique classes at launch: the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver, or the damage-dealing Foe Breaker. Aided by Echoes, mystical summoned creatures with powerful attacks, players will unlock their memories and fight to save the world.

Remnant II: Remnant II plunges players deeper into a devastating world requiring a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and punishing boss battles. Enter the fray as a lone wolf or even the odds by teaming up with two friends to overcome daunting challenges. Each time players start a new playthrough of Remnant II, they will be brought into a new world built from a wide pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons. These dynamically built levels allow for unique experiences as elements are woven organically into the world and narrative. An updated Archetype system gives players more flexibility in their play style and lets groups better sync unique passive abilities and stunning powers together in co-op play. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked, leveled up, and equipped together for a wider variety of play styles.

Transformers: Reactivate: The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. Fight back against the Legion in Transformers: Reactivate, the new 1-4 player online action game from Splash Damage. Transformers: Reactivate will offer players a chance to immerse themselves in the Transformers universe like never before. They will get to play as some of their favorite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced.

Company Of Heroes 3 – Console Edition: Company of Heroes 3 is bringing the series' intimate boots-on-the-ground storytelling to the Mediterranean, a theater of immense environmental variety, where players can unlock authentic new tactics, experience four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. Explore the new turn-based Dynamic Campaign Map in Italy for a sandbox-style gameplay experience and an unprecedented level of strategic choice, or head over to the sweeping deserts of North Africa for a more classically designed, narrative-led single-player experience.

Behemoth: In Behemoth, players will explore the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin. In glorious VR fashion, players' bodies and minds will be tested as they combat towering colossal giants called Behemoths. Raw strength won't be enough, however, as they must use various tools in their arsenal to defeat these gigantic creatures and the other nightmarish enemies that scour this brutal world in their quest for a possible cure.

Colossal Cave – Reimagined: Unfathomable wonders await those seeking true adventure in a winding labyrinth of underground caves. Storybook beasts materialize as living creatures, ready to become life-long friends or foes. Complete complex puzzles while wandering through massive caverns embedded with perilous dangers and exceptional treasures. Collect every item and explore deep into the cavern before venturing home after a fruitful quest. Colossal Cave empowers heroines and heroes to adopt the same courageous spirit as the original title, bridging the gap between two generations of eager adventurers.

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden: New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight. Battle supernatural forces with weapons, magic, and spiritual powers as both Red and Antea. In their quest to save her, the couple will move around the communities of New Eden, solving mysteries and uncovering secrets of this ancient, mystical land. Hard decisions and difficult choices lie ahead for the pair, which will have consequences for the living and the dead.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: The cult-classic Space Marine franchise is about to return with a high-octane new experience set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, showcased in a bombastic trailer featuring the voice of actor Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) in the role of fan-favorite Lieutenant Titus. Embody a Space Marine, a superhuman warrior who protects humanity from untold horrors, in brutally efficient third-person action. Expect the distinctively fast and fluid game feel from best-in-class studio Saber Interactive—the team and engine behind World War Z.

Meet Your Maker: Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious maze-like Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players' creations.

Crash Team Rumble: In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play as Crash, Dingodile, and a host of other friends and frenemies, each of which has their own distinct power, personality, and playstyle, as they compete across wild and varied arenas in 4v4 team-based online multiplayer action. To lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump and bash as a team to be the "fur-st" to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending the opponent team's drop zone. Featuring cross-platform play, Crash Team Rumble will feature tons of strategic gameplay elements that will be sure to turn the tide of scoring in hilarious ways.

The Lords Of The Fallen: A vast world awaits in all-new, dark fantasy action-RPG, The Lords of the Fallen. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God.

Crime Boss: Rockay City: Introducing Crime Boss: Rockay City, a first-person shooter heist game, playable solo or with friends from the team at InGame Studios and 505 Games. Set in Rockay City, a thriving, flamboyant metropolis full of towering skyscrapers and sandy beaches, you take on the role of Travis Baker – a man with his sights set on becoming the new King of Rockay City, one crime at a time. See you in Rockay City on March 28, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: The teaser shown at the annual awards gala gives players an all-new look at Night City's Dogtown, where the expansion will be primarily set, as well as flashes of gameplay and brand-new additions. The teaser also reveals new characters, chief among them Solomon Reed. Played by actor Idris Elba (Luther, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Suicide Squad), who's joining the cast of Phantom Liberty alongside Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, Reed is a veteran New United States of America agent, and apparently, the only person players can trust to help them fulfill an impossible mission of espionage and survival. Following the teaser's climax, the actor appeared in a special video message directed at the audience and gamers worldwide, commenting on the character of Reed and his role in Phantom Liberty's story.

Armored Core IV: Fires Of Rubicon: Armored Core IV: Fires Of Rubicon will offer a game experience based on the mech game know-how FromSoftware cultivated over 25 years of developing games in the series, but now introducing groundbreaking gameplay found in the developer's recent action games. The new Armored Core title will combine these elements into thrilling action that only mechas can provide. The game promises to be a unique entry in the mech action game genre. In Armored Core IV: Fires Of Rubicon, players will be able to move freely through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware's carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going into combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge.

Final Fantasy XVI: In an immersive world built by talented developers, including Kazutoyo Maehiro (Creative Director & Original Screenplay), Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (Localization Director), and more, Final Fantasy XVI brings players into the realm of Valisthea, where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants— single men or women who are blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.