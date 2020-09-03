Ys Origin Is Coming To Nintendo Switch On October 1st

Dotemu revealed this morning at they will be bringing Ys Origin over to the Nintendo Switch on October 1st, 2020. The company had already teased the game earlier this year, along with a special physical edition going through Limited Run Games for people who really wanted to go the extra mile to own it. Now we know we'll be getting the game in about four weeks. The game has earned a special place in the hearts of series fans as it serves as a prequel to the events of the first two games. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it.

700 years before the events of Ys I & II, the land of Ys was on the brink of destruction. Demons came in droves and forced the twin Goddesses who ruled the land to whisk their subjects away from the surface, into the safe embrace of the clouds. The demons were persistent, however, erecting a massive tower in pursuit. The battle that raged upon the ground had begun ascending for a second round up above. One day, amidst this turmoil, the Goddesses stole away into the night, vanishing from Ys altogether. And there's only one place they could have gone: the Devil's Tower. A search party of knights and sorcerers was hastily formed and dispatched to the surface in hopes of retrieving these runaway deities. Among its members were apprentice knight Yunica Tovah and troubled sorcerer Hugo Fact. This is their story. Or at least, it's how each of them remembers it.

Expanding upon the gameplay elements introduced in Ys: The Ark of Napishtim and further developed in Ys: The Oath in Felghana, Ys Origin perfects the formula by adding different styles of play and new features never before seen in the Ys universe. Best described as an arcade-like platformer RPG with Metroidvania elements and a complex, multi-faceted narrative, Ys Origin is the perfect mix of action, exploration and story. Screen-filling bosses with complex AI, unique platforming elements, innovative puzzles and a deeply involving mystery await within the wildly varied confines of this classic Ys dungeon.