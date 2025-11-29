Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged:

Ys X: Proud Nordics Confirmed For February 2026 Launch

After being teased a few months ago, Ys X: Proud Nordics has been given an official February launch date for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2

NIS America has confirmed the release date for Ys X: Proud Nordics for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, with all three versions arriving in early 2026. After being teased a few months ago, the compnmay confirmed that the game will arrive on all three platforms on February 20, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here while we wait out the next three months.

Ys X: Proud Nordics

As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game. After a tense encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol and the proud Norman Karja find themselves bound together by shackles of Mana, and by the looming threat of an undying horde known as the Griegr, who seek to pillage the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Aboard their ship, the Sandras, Adol and Karja gather a trusty crew of friends and allies as they go head-to-head with the Griegr in one unforgettable journey!

Adventure Anew: The spectacular adventure of Ys X: Nordics is back and better than ever, with improved graphical performance and quality of life updates that make this the definitive way to experience Ys X.

The spectacular adventure of Ys X: Nordics is back and better than ever, with improved graphical performance and quality of life updates that make this the definitive way to experience Ys X. Isle of Mystery: Arrive at Öland Island and take part in a brand-new adventure! With Shield Siblings Canute and Astrid by your side, dig deep into the mystery surrounding this island in a story that's been seamlessly integrated into the original.

Arrive at Öland Island and take part in a brand-new adventure! With Shield Siblings Canute and Astrid by your side, dig deep into the mystery surrounding this island in a story that's been seamlessly integrated into the original. An Ocean of Experiences Awaits: New mechanics and content abound in Ys X: Proud Nordics! Use the new Mana Hold ability to manipulate the world around you, try your hand at new challenges on Öland Island, and prepare yourself for Muspelheim, a timed dungeon of diabolical difficulty.

