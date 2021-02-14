State Of Decay 2 Commissions New T-Shirt To Support NAACP

Xbox Game Studios and Undead Studios announced this week they have commissioned a new t-shirt design with a purpose in State Of Decay 2. Starting this week, all players in the game will notice a new item after the latest update as they now have access to a free cosmetic t-shirt designed by artist Ty Ferrell, which has automatically been added to their character closet for Black History Month. What's more, the shirt is now also on sale in the real world as a limited-edition physical purchase from the official Xbox Gear Shop, with profits from the sales donated to the NAACP ($5.50 per shirt). The company is not planning to do any reprints of this shirt in the future, and they are only available until March 1st, 2021. Plus, developer Undead Labs is making a one-time $5k donation to the NAACP. The design itself is pretty dope and looks awesome in the game as well. You can read more about the design below, but be quick on buying since there's only two weeks left to purchase it.

We commissioned Black artist Ty Ferrell to create the original t-shirt design for us, inspired by his passion for social justice, NAACP's "We Are Done Dying" campaign, and by the themes and motifs of State of Decay. Ty was strongly moved by the sentiment as a bold stance against the continued unnecessary loss of life, so he drew parallels between this defiant proclamation of wanting to live, and surviving in the zombie apocalypse. This striking original artwork features a figure kneeling in peaceful protest. Behind him, raised fists form a shape that echoes the familiar State of Decay eagle logo. Beneath him is the motif from State of Decay 2: Year One Survival Edition.