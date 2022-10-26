LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals Galactic Edition Trailer

WB Games and TT Games dropped a new trailer today showing off what's in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition. Along with the main game and a lot of the DLC that's been released so far, they clued us into the idea that there will be a lot more characters being added to the mix for you to access and utilize throughout the game. All depending on what Star Wars you love and at what point in time, you basically will have access to everything released for TV and film to make any character combo you wish. You can read more below as the pack will be released on November 1st, 2022.

Starting Nov. 1, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character pack will add Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, and Gar Saxon. The LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation character pack will hilariously add seasonal versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Finn in Hawaiian shirts, Emperor Palpatine in beachwear, and R2-D2 in a holiday sweater. Starting Nov. 15, the Star Wars: Rebels character pack will add Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus, and Hera Syndulla, The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi character pack will add Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva (Third Sister), Grand Inquisitor, and Fifth Brother.

Starting Nov. 29, the Star Wars: Andor character pack will add Andor, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero, and Bix Caleen. The Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett character pack will add Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, and The Armorer. The six new character packs come as part of the Character Collection 2, which is included in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, Character Collection 1 & 2 bundles, or separately via standalone purchase. A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for $24.99 or can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for $2.99.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition also includes the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch. Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.