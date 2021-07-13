Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories For PS1 Up For Auction At Heritage

It's time to duel! Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, graded copy of Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories up on the auction block. This rare game for the original Sony PlayStation console comes sealed but contains no promotional cards from the trading card game within it. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 13th at 7:50 PM Central Time ( or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this item.

In this game, the player takes the role of the Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, whose soul has been placed into a relic of that bygone era and eventually makes its way to Yugi Muto, who is occasionally possessed by the Pharaoh in order to defeat his opponents in the Duel Monsters card game.

According to the auction page for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories – Wata 9.6 A Sealed [Sony Security Label], PS1 Konami 2002 USA. This is the first time we've offered this game at Heritage Auctions. Based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game. Developed by Konami Computer Entertainment. Video game for the Sony Playstation.

A Premium Edition of this game exists, in which three promotional cards are packaged with it. However, it is worth noting that this version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories does not have any promo cards in with it. If you wish to bid on this video game auction listing, you have until Tuesday, July 13th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can bid on this item by clicking here to get to the Heritage Auctions listing page. Good luck!