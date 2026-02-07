Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Reveals Fourth Anniversary Plans

The Dark Magician returns as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Fourth Anniversary event, as the game launches a new event

Konami has revealed all of the content they have happening for the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event, as the game's Fourth Anniversary is happening now. The biggest addition to the game that players will see is the return of Dark Magician, as players will have a chance to use the ultimate wizard, complete with special attacks and defensive strategies, all wrapped in a new limited-time alternative art. Players will also see that they have added an array of various login bonuses throughout the campaign, as well as ones you can purchase if you actually decide to spend more money in the game. We have the full details of everything happening for this anniversary as the content is available right now.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Fourth Anniversary

Fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game's spectacular Spellcaster can pick up the Dark Magician Alternative Art card in the "Darkest Magics" Secret Pack. They can also receive exclusive Alternative Art cards of the Secrets of Dark Magic and Dark Magical Circle, available in the updated "Darkest Magics" Secret Pack. These Alternative Art cards replace the regular artwork equivalents for the duration of this campaign. In addition, Alternative Art cards of Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring and Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion are available again during the campaign period from the "Beyond the Next Level" Selection Pack.

Plus, stunning accessory bundles will also be available at the same time, allowing Duelists to decorate their Decks with exclusive cosmetics. One of the accessory bundles are themed after the ultimate wizard, and includes a Protector featuring the Alternative Art of Secrets of Dark Magic, a Collector's File "Dark Magician -Dark Magic Inheritance-," and a Dark Magician Coin. Here are the login bonuses:

DAY1: 4th Anniversary Ticket x1

DAY2: Gems x500

DAY3: Dark Magician x1 (Alternative Art in Royal Finish UR/Cannot be dismantled)

x1 (Alternative Art in Royal Finish UR/Cannot be dismantled) DAY4: 4th Anniversary Ticket x1

DAY5: Gems x200

DAY6: Gems x100

DAY7: 4th Anniversary Ticket x1

DAY8: Gems x100

DAY9: Dark Magician Icon (Alternative Art)

DAY10: Gems x100

Limited-Timed Collaboration With Hololive English

Returning from their Shadow Game during the 3rd anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, FuwaMoco and Koseki Bijou of hololive are back for a rematch with more members of hololive stepping up to the Duel Field. The winners of the Third Anniversary Celebration Event, FuwaMoco, have teamed up with Mori Calliope and Nerissa Ravencroft to form Team S:P Little Knight to Duel Team I:P Masquerena , consisting of Koseki Bijou, Raora Panthera , and Ouro Kronii. Tune into each of their channels as they prepare to Duel throughout February. Follow Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL on social channels for more information on this exciting rematch.

