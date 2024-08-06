Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Art & Details For Two Q4 2024 Releases

Konami has revealed new info and artwork for two Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game boosters on the way, as they'll both be out in Q4 2024

Article Summary Konami reveals details for two new Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG boosters set for Q4 2024 release.

Quarter Century Bonanza Booster Pack to feature guaranteed luxury Secret Rares from a special 200-card nostalgia pool.

Crossover Breakers introduces brand-new themes and strategies, including Collector's and Quarter Century Secret Rares.

The Quarter Century Bonanza pack drops on Nov. 8, while Crossover Breakers arrives on Dec. 6.

Konami released new info about two new releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, both of which are set to be released near the end of this year. The two sets in question are the Quarter Century Bonanza Booster Pack, which will be released on November 8, and Crossover Breakers booster pack, set to be released on December 6. While we have a good chunk of info from the team on the first, the second set doesn't have much to it, and we don't know the full size or breakdown yet of either set. Enjoy the info below as we wait to learn more sometime this Fall.

Quarter Century Bonanza Booster Pack

Time for everyone to hit the jackpot! Quarter Century Bonanza picks up where the Rarity Collection sets left off, with a bunch of new twists! Get ready for a wild ride, because we've got a lot to unpack.Here's what's new:

Quarter Century Bonanza packs are five cards per pack, like the first Rarity Collection, but we've replaced 1 Super Rare in every pack with a GUARANTEED luxury Secret Rare (Platinum or Quarter Century). That guaranteed luxury Secret Rare in each pack is from a special and separate 200-card nostalgia pool that is available ONLY in this luxury Secret Rare slot, and is independent from the standard 78-card set that's also in this pack. Quarter Century Bonanza is two sets in one! We're printing this 200-card nostalgia pool because Quarter Century Secret Rares are only here during the 25th Anniversary, and we know that you have a LOT of cards that you want to see as Quarter Century Secret Rares before that chance goes away forever. The last call for Quarter Century Secret Rares is coming, so let's kick everything into overdrive, starting right now! We've never reprinted a card that has a Quarter Century Secret Rare version, in that same rarity, ever. And we're not going to start. This has kept some cards (which have Quarter Century Secret Rare versions) out of products like Rarity Collection in the past. We're going to get around this by including cards in this pack that already have Quarter Century Secret Rare versions, like Super Polymerization, Promethean Princess, Bestower of Flames, and Diabellstar the Black Witch – we'll just leave them out of the Quarter Century Secret Rare pool. Cards like these will still be available in Quarter Century Bonanza as Platinum Secret Rares, "prismatic" Collector's and Ultimate Rares, and Secret/Ultra/Super Rares!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Crossover Breakers

Get ready to jump into the action with multiple and unique themes in Crossover Breakers! This set contains multiple brand-new themes that introduce innovative strategies and will make for exciting Duels! Whether you are looking for something cool, cute, or a really big Dragon, Crossover Breakers has something for every kind of Duelist and includes cards available as Collector's Rares and Quarter Century Secret Rares.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!