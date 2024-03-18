Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Details For Two Bigger Boxed Sets

Konami has two big boxed sets coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG this Spring, as we get one returning favorite and a newer compilation.

Article Summary Konami announces a rerelease of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Legendary Decks II for the game's anniversary.

Legendary Decks II features classic cards from Yugi, Joey, and Kaiba's decks.

Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction set brings new cards & strategies from the GX series.

The new Speed Duel GX set includes 4 ready-to-play decks and a deluxe game mat.

Konami dropped info on a couple of boxed releases on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as we'll see a new set and a returning favorite. The first of the two is the Legendary Decks II boxed set, which was originally released back in 2016, but has been brought back as part of the game's anniversary to give players access to some of the franchise's classic decks. The second is the Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox boxed set, containing some classics tied to the Duel Academy, which will be released near the end of March. We have details on both for you below as we keep a lookout on what else is coming before the Summer.

Legendary Decks II lets Duel fans relive their favorite moments from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series, featuring pre-built Decks honoring the legacies of Yugi Muto, Joey Wheeler, and Seto Kaiba. Each of the 3 Decks features iconic cards that played pivotal roles in some of your favorite episodes, from Exodia the Forbidden One and the Egyptian God Cards, to Red-Eyes Black Dragon and Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon. Now, after years of waiting, Legendary Decks II will finally be available again, complete with everything that made it a hit the first time! Here's what you'll find inside. The first Deck puts you in the role of the Duel Monster era's greatest hero. Gather all 5 pieces of Exodia the Forbidden One, and automatically win the Duel, as one Duelist showed the world last year at YCS Indianapolis. Or you can command the legendary team of Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl! Attack with the mighty Buster Blader or defend your Life Points with Marshmallon. Activate iconic Spell Cards like Yugi's Gold Sarcophagus and Swords of Revealing Light or trick your opponent into activating Trap Cards like Mirror Force and Magical Hats!

The second Deck challenges you to become the ultimate underdog, Joey Wheeler! Summon Joey's signature monster Red-Eyes Black Dragon and discover updated versions of Joey's favorite monsters, like Phoenix Gearfried and Blue Flame Swordsman. Tribute Summon the Trap-blocking effect of Jinzo, Xyz Summon the burning powerhouse Red-Eyes Flare Metal Dragon and confuse your rivals by Fusion Summoning Alligator's Sword Dragon! Spell Cards like Red-Eyes Fusion and Scapegoat fuel your strategy, while Red-Eyes Spirit and Call of the Haunted prove that you can never keep 'dis Duelist down! The third and final Deck features the greatest cards for none other than Seto Kaiba! With 3 copies of Blue-Eyes White Dragon (each with different artwork!), you'll power your plays with combo cornerstones like Dragon Spirit of White and Kaibaman! Bolster your ranks with time-honored attackers such as Vorse Raider, Blade Knight, and La Jinn the Mystical Genie of the Lamp, then use The Melody of Awakening Dragon and Polymerization to assemble your most powerful engine of destruction! Synchro Summon Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon, and Fusion Summon the unstoppable Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon!

What else will you find in the Legendary Decks II? How about 3 Ultra Rare Token Cards, each depicting one of the three legendary Duelists with their signature monsters: Yugi with Dark Magician, Joey with Red-Eyes Black Dragon, and Kaiba with Blue-Eyes White Dragon! And every box comes with 3 more cards to power up Decks built around Yugi's Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl: Secret Rare printings of Dark Burning Attack, Dark Burning Magic, and the wildly powerful Trap Card Eternal Soul, a must for any Dark Magician Duelist! Legendary Decks II also includes all 3 playable versions of the Egyptian Gods: Obelisk the Tormentor, The Winged Dragon of Ra, and Slifer the Sky Dragon! Legendary Decks II returns on March 15! Each set contains a total of 135 cards: 3 Decks, with a total of 117 Common Cards and 9 Ultra Rare Cards; 3 Ultra Rare Egyptian God Cards, 3 Secret Rare Cards; and 3 Ultra Rare Token Cards.

Get ready to head back to class, as the students of Duel Academy return for more Speed Dueling action! Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction is another all-in-one mini box release, packed with pre-built Decks, new cards, and new strategies from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series never-before-seen in Speed Duels. Find awesome new Skill Cards for your favorite characters and discover a whopping 20 Secret Rare variant cards – almost twice the number in last year's Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox.

Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction is themed around the arrival of Sartorius at Duel Academy, and the Society of Light. Every set includes 4 pre-built Decks that arrive ready to Duel. Crack them open with some friends and you'll be playing in minutes, with Decks featuring Jaden's Neo-Spacian cards, Sartorius' Arcana Force, Tyranno Hassleberry's Dinosaurs, and Jim "Crocodile" Cook's Fossil monsters! There are brand-new Skill Cards for each Duelist, plus more cards and Skills for characters like Zane Truesdale and Aster Phoenix. And get ready to feel the Moke': there's even a Skill Card for Speed Duel newcomer Belowski, the Mokey Mokey Duelist!

Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction introduces more than 90 cards to the Speed Duel format, and every box includes 4 of 20 different Secret Rare variant cards. Classics like Card Trooper, Neo-Spacian Aqua Dolphin, and Dandylion all get the Secret Rare treatment. Class is in with Speed Duel GX: Midterm Destruction on March 29! Each mini box contains a total of 116 cards: 100 Common Cards, 12 Skill Cards, and 4 Secret Rare variants, plus a 2-Player Jaden & Sartorius Deluxe Game Mat.

