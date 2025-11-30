Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Legendary Modern Decks 2026

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game revealed more details and some artwork for the Legendary Modern Decks 2026 coming out this March

Article Summary Konami unveils Legendary Modern Decks 2026 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, launching in March with three new decks.

Set features Sky Strikers, X-Sabers, and Mitsurugi, each with 55 tournament-ready cards and new releases.

Includes new Sky Striker and X-Saber cards, plus Mitsurugi’s complete Ritual-based winning strategy.

Decks come with multiples of key staples, perfect for new, returning, and experienced Duelists alike.

Konami revealed new details about one of the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game releases coming next Spring, as we learned more about Legendary Modern Decks 2026. This is a big set that comes with three complete decks (Sky Strikers, X-Sabers, and Mitsurugi) that are ready to play out of the box. Each deck comes with 55 cards, which breaks down to one Secret Rare, six Ultra Rares, and 48 Commons. With a bonus 56th card that will be another copy of one of the 1 of 6 cards from that Deck, and a bonus chance to upgrade to Starlight Rare instead. These are tournament-ready and legal, with a full Main Deck and Extra Deck, so if you find yourself being lazy about it at a tournament, you can buy one of these and roll right in. We have more details below as these will go on sale March 13, 2026, for $32 per box.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game: Legendary Modern Decks 2026

Dive in and experience three Legendary Decks at once with Legendary Modern Decks 2026, as we combine three Decks of the modern age into one awesome package (with brand-new cards!) "Sky Strikers" first blasted off in Dark Saviors back in 2018 and were an instant hit, with their ace pilots soaring into action in their sleek combat mech suits. "Sky Strikers" recently performed on the biggest stage of them all when we saw them make it all the way to the Top 4 of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2025! On top of all the old "Sky Striker" favorites, all in one package, you'll have everything you need for a top "Sky Striker" Deck when you add the NEW Sky Striker Ace – Camellia, Prototype Sky Striker Ace – Amatsu, Surgical Striker – S.P.E.C.T.R.A., and Combined Maneuver – Engage Zero!

Ready the troops! Gottoms is back, and his army awaits him! "X-Sabers" made their first worldwide appearance in 2009's Hidden Arsenal, with their tactics of swarming and Synchro Summoning. Now, over 15 years later, their legend is renewed with brand-new "X-Saber" cards, plus everyone's favorite veterans, including new foil upgrades!

How long does it take to become Legendary? If you've Dueled competitively in 2025, you'll know that there's nothing quite like the powerful Ritual-based strategy, "Mitsurugi," and it's less than a year old, debuting in January's Supreme Darkness! With the Legendary Modern Decks 2026 set, you can get everything you need for this tournament-winning strategy, all in one place! "Mitsurugi" works great on its own, or you can combine this Deck with other themes like "Fiendsmith," "Ryzeal," "Orcust," and more (recently reprinted in Battles of Legend: Monster Mayhem and the 2025 Mega-Packs)!

Just like with Legendary 5D's Decks, these Decks are ready-to-go, with the doubles and triples of critical cards you'll need to make your Deck run nice and smooth. Also, like the Legendary 5D's Decks, they're stocked with multiples of "staple" cards that go great in ANY Deck. A great starting place for new, returning, and experienced Duelists.

