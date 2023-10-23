Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: jojo's bizarre adventure, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Yuya Fungami Arrives In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R gets Yuya Fungami, who has been added as part of the Season Pass and individual DLC.

Bandai Namco revealed a new DLC character has arrived in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as Yuya Fungami has come to the roster. The character and their stand, Highway Go Go, have been added to the game, as you can pick the two of them up either via an individual purchase of $5 or as part of the Season Pass 2, which is currently running and has yet to show off all its characters. Yuya adds a little different flavor to the mix as an arrogant lover who loves to show off just how powerful he really is. You can read more about their character below along with the latest trailer, as they are not live.

"Yuya Fungami, one of Josuke's foes in Diamond is Unbreakable, is the second character of Season Pass 2 to join the roster. As a motorcycle gang member, Yuya Fungami can use his stand, "Highway Go Go," that can attack at high speeds to chase and dismember his foes. "Highway Go Go" also drains its target's life force with leeches. The character is available now as part of the Season Pass 2 as well as for individual purchases. Visit the official website to learn more."

Yuya Fungami as a playable character.

Additional Yuya Fungami JoJo Glossary, Model Viewer, Sound Test, and Art Viewer.

Additional Yuya Fungami collection items at the in-game store.

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation of the popular anime series. The game stays true to creator Hirohiko Araki's captivating art style with faithfully recreated character expressions, "Stand" special move cut-scenes, and intense battles delivered with stunningly vibrant detail. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings together a massive roster of more than 50 characters from every story arc in the JoJo's universe, letting players experience popular battles from the series and see heroes from different timelines interact for the first time."

