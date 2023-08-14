Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, yveltal

Yveltal Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help Trainers defeat this Kalos Legendary during the Season of Hidden Gems.

The Season of Hidden Gems is wrapping up in Pokémon GO as we head full-tilt toward Pokémon GO Fest 2023. We are now entering into a Raid Rotation featuring a highly popular Mega Pokémon and the return of Kalos Legendaries with new special moves. Right now, Mega Salamence takes over Mega Raids while Xerneas and Yveltal return to Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Yveltal in Tier Five raids. Let's get into it.

Top Yveltal Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Yveltal counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Yveltal can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Yveltal will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!