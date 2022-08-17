Zacian Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Zacian, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Zacian's Shiny rate.

Top Zacian Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zacian counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Bunch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Bunch, Meteor Mash

Nihilego: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zacian with efficiency.

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Shock Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Chill Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Douse Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zacian can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Zacian cannot yet be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

