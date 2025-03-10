Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Zapdos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Zapos in Tier Five Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zapdos, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zapdos counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Ice Shock

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

