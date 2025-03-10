Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon
Zapdos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
Defeat Zapos in Tier Five Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zapdos, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Zapdos Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zapdos counters as such:
- White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn
- Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Ice Shock
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!