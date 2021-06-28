Zavvi Introduces Alola-Inspired Pokémon Summer Collection

UK-based online retailer Zavvi has announced another collaboration with the Pokémon Company. The Zavvi and Pokémon summer clothing range is now available, and this time it has a special theme. Zavvi is harkening back to the Sun & Moon era with this Alolan-based clothing range, which captures that summer vibe perfectly. Alola is based heavily on Hawaii as both a region and certainly the style of the generation's newly introduced trainers, so let's take a look at how Zavvi have brought that vibe over into the fashion world.

Zavvi announced this partnership with the Pokémon Company, announcing the now-live Alola-inspired Summer Collection to include:

The range draws inspiration from vintage Hawaiian and surf aesthetic, combining bold graphics, bright colours, floral aspects and, of course, some iconic Pokémon characters. Channel chilled out vibes in printed Hawaiian-style shirts, shorts and backpacks or hang loose in one of the colourful t-shirt designs, featuring the familiar faces of Pikachu, Squirtle, Exeggutor, Psyduck and Slowpoke. Style your summer wardrobe with a selection of accessories, including a cap, bandanas, bucket hats, and beach bags, emblazoned with a faux leather, embossed Poké Ball patch, perfect for any holiday or staycation. There will also be two limited-edition Zavvi x Pokémon handcrafted canvas high-top designs launching at 12pm – choose from either an underwater Magikarp trainer or a tropical Pikachu theme.

This is already quite the summer for Pokémon clothing. Not only can you update your closet with Zavvi's Alolan-inspired line, but Niantic has also begun a collaboration with the Pokémon Center to deliver new clothing items to tie into the upcoming blockbuster event GO Fest 2021. That clothing line, which you can check out here, is a bit more player-specific, but is quite fun.

The Summer Collection featuring Alola-inspired clothing isn't the first Zavvi Pokémon collaboration. Clothing from their previously announced 25tth Anniversary Collection is largely sold out but some items remain available.