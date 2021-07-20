Zenni Unveils New Gamer Eyewear With CoD League Player Clayster

Zenni has partnered up with Call of Duty League ambassador James "Clayster" Eubanks for a new line of specialized gamer eyewear. In this new exclusive eyewear partnership, Clayster collaborated with the company to create a collection of eight frames just for gamers, ranging from a casual look all the way to pairs needed for competitive play. The collection has eight styles: Leader, 3x, JCE, B2B (Back2Back), Ringleader, The Modern, The Classic, and Champs. All of which range from $30-50, depending on what you're looking for. What's more, the company has also designed sets for each individual team in the CoDL, so if you want to root for your favorite team, you can do so in style with frames painted in your team's colors. We got a couple quotes about the partnership from this morning's reveal as these are currently on sale for you now.

"I have worn glasses most of my life, so when Zenni approached me to join forces, it was a no-brainer," said Clayster. "I am really proud to partner with them to actually curate a collection of eyewear that I want to wear and protect my eyes at the same time. I feel confident I can be focused on my game with Zenni with an eye on winning a fourth championship with my teammates." "It's a thrill to welcome Clayster who joins gaming enthusiasts like San Francisco 49er George Kittle, who owns his own custom Zenni collection to support stylish eye health," said Sean Pate, Zenni's Brand Marketing and Communications Officer. "We've worked hard with Clayster and the Call of Duty League to bring this entire collection of eyewear to the fans globally and look forward to their feedback to deliver that eyewear for everyone."