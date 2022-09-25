Ziggurat Interactive Games Are Now On The Epic Games Store

Ziggurat Interactive revealed this week that their library of retro games is now available on the Epic Games Store. If you're not familiar with the company, they have been working for the past few years to re-publish and revitalize old games, the majority of them for PC, and highlight them to a new audience. They've done this with hundreds of titles, and even have their own monthly presentation called Retro First Friday, where they offer up multiple titles for people to check out at a discount as they come into their massive library. But for the most part, those games have been released on Steam, until now, as players on the EGS will now have access to them for the first time. They're all still individually priced and you'll have to get them one at a time, but they're still there. You can read a little more on the move down below.

Since its inception in 2019, Ziggurat Interactive has acquired more than 600 games and IPs. From this expansive library, they will bring fan favorites like BloodRayne, A Boy and His Blob, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management, and Krush Kill 'N Destroy (KKND) to new audiences on Epic Games Store. The company was launched with the goal of preserving and expanding the legacy of video games. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Ziggurat creates and celebrates games — bridging the audiences for both retro and new titles by making them accessible to all types of players across multiple platforms. "Ziggurat was founded with one core purpose — to bring a unique variety of both retro and new games to modern gamers," said Michael Devine, SVP Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. "Opening up our library on Epic Games Store offers us a fantastic opportunity to offer our most requested games to Epic's legion of gamers."