ZPF Receives New Lore Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the official lore trailer for the upcoming retro-inspired horizontal shooter ZPF, as the game is coming to Steam and cartridge

Pilot through six levels of enemies, bosses, and secrets in this sci-fi, fantasy, and alien-themed game.

Choose from unique heroes, each with distinct playstyles, in intense, bullet-dodging action.

Experience epic boss battles and a high-energy chiptune soundtrack that enhances the gameplay.

Indie game publisher Mega Cat Studios and developer ZPF Team have decided to release a new lore trailer for their upcoming cartridge-based title, ZPF. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a retro-inspired horizontal shooter that takes cues from classic titles from the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive era of gaming. You'll pilot your way in various vehicles and suits over six levels of enemies and obstacles, each with its own boss at the end of an epic gauntlet. Along the way, you'll pick up extra weapons, find some hidden secrets, and explore a new story in this fantasy, sci-fi, and alien-themed world. Enjoy the lore trailer above as the game will be released sometime in Q2 2025 for Steam and on physical SEGA cartridges.

ZPF

Inspired by classic horizontal shooters like Lords of Thunder, Elemental Master, and the Thunderforce series, ZPF is a passion project from the designer and developer of Super XYX and Tänzer. Players will dodge and weave through intense bullet patterns, unleashing a barrage of firepower upon hordes of unique and challenging enemies. Choose your hero – from the teleporting trickster to the laser-wielding warrior! Each character boasts a distinct playstyle with unique shots and melee attacks. Brace yourself for epic encounters with mid and end-stage bosses, each demanding a different strategy to defeat. Upgrade your arsenal and gain valuable tips between levels at each of the world's in-game shops. Finish every stage and discover a treasure trove of hidden secrets.

Go head-to-head against hordes of screen-filling bosses

Test your skills with an engaging and satisfying scoring system that rewards boldness

6+ levels of absolute insanity as you soar across surreal sci-fi, horror, and fantasy landscapes

Three unique characters to master, each with their own play style

A high-energy chiptune soundtrack that fits the on-screen action like a glove

