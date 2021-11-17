11 New HQ Images From Spider-Man: No Way Home Spotlights the Villains

Last night, Sony released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and they are leaning into the multiverse really hard this time around. We got shots that not only confirm the Sam Raimi movies will be making an appearance, and the Andrew Garfield era will also be making an appearance. So far, we see at least five confirmed villains and possibly a sixth because we're not sure if there is more than one Green Goblin out there. If Jamie Foxx's Electro is here, could Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin be making an appearance as well? Usually, seeing this many villains in one movie would be cause for concern. However, this movie has something that other films don't have; they don't really need to build up the villains in any real way. They are already established in their own movies. When you have a bunch of villains in a film, then you run into the problem of not having enough time to give them all a fair shot. This has been the case for two Spider-Man movies in two different versions of the character. Now? Now, Marvel can skip all of that and just go absolutely buckwild insane, and it does look like they might be going in that direction. Check out these eleven high-quality images from the movie.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.