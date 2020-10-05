2067: Ryan Kwanten Talks Film, Bonding with Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ryan Kwanten knew he stumbled upon something special when he read the script from director Seth Larney about his passion project, the science fiction film 2067. "It was something that hit me pretty profoundly really early on," Kwanten said. "We have a storyteller who really had something to say about our current state of affairs." The film surrounds a dystopian future where climate change ravaged the indigenous plant life throughout the earth. With humanity's oxygen alternative failing its intended purpose, their future rides on one man (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to discover why he was requested to travel forward in time.

Kwanten mentioned the irony of sci-fi is how, despite how close it typically is to science fact. "We have an illustrious writer and director Seth Larney trying to get it off the ground working on it for the better part of eight years," the True Blood star said. "The world has changed so much. A lot of the science fiction [projects] couple of years ago are becoming more real. That, to me, is what drove me to say yes to this. We do need to take stock in where we are and where we're going." Kwanten plays Jude, who finds his way in the future along with his brother as they try to discover the mysteries further compounded by Ethan's mission. The actor drew inspiration from his own life.

Chemistry of Jude and Ethan in 2067

"I'm the oldest brother of three boys," he said. "Jude is biological in that sense to Ethan of brotherhood because Jude grew up without parents, and Ethan seems to be doing the same. I think that sense of survivorship can forge a brotherhood. That sort of theme when you have the two brothers searching for the same truth, but at the different side of the coin really appealed to me." The two shared an indelible rapport together throughout the film. "I have a lot to learn from that young man," he continued. "He's a sublime human being from this planet. I think he's sort of that perfect character to take our audience through hopefully through a deeper consciousness." Kwanten is also in Sacred Lies for Facebook Watch and Them: Covenant for Amazon. 2067 is in theatres and on-demand.