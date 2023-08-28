Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: godzilla, godzilla 1998, The Wallflowers

Godzilla 1998 Getitng a 4K Steelbook Release In October

Everyone's favorite Godzilla film, the American version from 1998, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release for its 25th anniversary in October.

Godzilla 1998 has gone from punching bag to underrated, back to punching bag, and then back to being underrated so many times that it makes fans' heads spin. No matter what you think of it, though, few can say that they were not excited for this film to release when it came out in the summer of 98. Plus, the soundtrack still slaps. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, a brand new 4K Blu-ray release of the film is planned for October 24th, to be housed in a new Steelbook case to boot. You can see that Steelbook below, one of many that are coming out this October.

Godzilla 1998 Had Me Freaking Out

"Leaving a trail of capsized ships and demolished cities, a monstrous reptile known as Godzilla makes his way towards New York City. Seemingly impervious to traditional weaponry, Godzilla will destroy Manhattan unless scientist Dr. Nick Tatopolous and mysterious French insurance investigator Philippe Roache discover how to stop the monster's rampage. GODZILLA is directed by Roland Emerich and written by Dean Devlin, the team behind INDEPENDENCE DAY."

My guess is that this is just a port of the old disc in a Steelbook, and if so, these would be the special features and specs on the disc:

Commentary by Visual Effects Supervisor Volker Engel and Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Karen Goulekas.

Behind the Scenes with Charles Caiman

All-Time Best of Godzilla Fight Scenes

The Wallflowers, "Heroes" Music Video

'2012' Preview

The Ultimate 'Godzilla' Trivia Game.

Movie IQ

Aspect Ratio(s): 2.40:1 Audio Formats: English Dolby Atmos, English Dolby TrueHD 7.1, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, French DTS 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 Subtitles/Captions: English SDH, French, Spanish

Man, it seems like only yesterday that the trailer for this came out, and I went into full-on Godzilla fan mode. I was so pumped for this that my dad, also a fan of 'Zilla, took me out of school and he took the day off work to go to the first showing. We thought it would be sold out, but maybe four other people were there. We all ended up bored out of our minds and disappointed, but I will remember the experience forever.

