Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: charlie hunnam, film, netflix, Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon Star Shares His Favorite Qualities About His Character

Rebel Moon's Charlie Hunnam revealed that he immediately felt a connection to his character in the new Zack Snyder sci-fi epic.

Article Summary Charlie Hunnam connects deeply with his Rebel Moon character Kai.

Kai's roots echo the UK's Traveler community, influencing Hunnam.

Hunnam's portrayal of Kai is both generous of spirit and sincere.

Rebel Moon, a Zack Snyder sci-fi epic, launches on Netflix in December.

In just a few days, writer and director Zack Snyder will get the opportunity to unveil his vast sci-fi playground known as Rebel Moon, which has so much lore it's currently being mapped out as an over-arching franchise (hence the name being Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire). Fortunately, one of the film's driven cast members has already understood the filmmaker's in-depth passion while still discovering original, actor-specific ways to contribute to the final product.

Rebel Moon Star Charlie Hunnam Felt an Instant Connection with His Character

While chatting with Comic Book about bringing the scripted character to life in Rebel Moon, actor Charlie Hunnam revealed that he felt an instant, natural connection to the role. Hunnam admits, "You know, it never occurred to me; I never gave him the opportunity to tell me about Kai, I just told him so much about who I thought Kai was, so it was like that, and I finally stopped talking and he went, 'Yeah, I think you understand this character?'"

The actor elaborates, "I loved him on the page. And there was just some cultural references from the UK, specifically the Traveler community, that I'm obsessed with and have always had so much admiration and been sort of a moth to the flame. And for some reason, I don't know if I was projecting this onto it, but I've always wanted to bring that energy into a character. I read Kai, and I thought, 'Oh, this. This guy feels to me like he's from that Traveler community." He later adds, "I think he's very, very sincere. I just think, you know, he's a survivor. Seriously. I couldn't believe that he was anything other than generous of spirit and was actually very sincere."

Official synopsis: From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!