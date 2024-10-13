Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: maika monroe, mary elizabeth winstead, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle Remake May Have Found Its Stars

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle is being remade, and 20th Century Studios is in talks for the two main leads of the film.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios is remaking The Hand That Rocks The Cradle with new leads potentially set.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe are in talks to star in the remake.

Michelle Garza Cervera will direct the film from a script by Micah Bloomberg.

The original 1992 film's roles were played by Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is being remade over at 20th Century Studios, and they may have found their leads. Deadline is reporting that Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe are in talks to star, with Michelle Garza Cervera directing from a script by Micah Bloomberg. This is not the only 90's era horror/thriller being remade out of nowhere, and it will be far from the last. The original 1992 film starred Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra. Winstead will play the character played by Sciorra, with Monroe stepping into the role De Mornay made famous.

Hand That Rocks The Cradle Is A Tough Story

"When she was assaulted by her doctor, Claire Bartel (Annabella Sciorra) reported him to the police, and rather than go to prison for his crime, he killed himself. The shock of the accusations and suicide caused the doctor's pregnant wife, Peyton (Rebecca De Mornay), to have a miscarriage. Driven mad with rage, Peyton poses as a nanny for the Bartel family. Her plan: to tear Claire's life apart, seduce her husband (Matt McCoy), and eventually murder the woman she blames for ruining her life."

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is one of the first R-rated movies I ever saw, way younger than I should have been for this subject matter. I think I was seven or eight, and my mom was watching it and I kind of just stayed in the room. I had no clue what I was watching, but over the years, I have watched it several more times, and I really enjoyed it. These two actresses are going to have a very tough act to follow here, but both of them have proven to be able to rise to the occasion when needed. Monroe, especially, is a favorite of mine, and I think she will crush it and do De Mornay proud.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!