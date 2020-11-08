3 Reasons Godzilla Deserves to Triumph Over Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong is the upcoming monsterverse battle that's been brewing for years, and it's about time Godzilla gets a chance to shine.

In the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla, it was apparent that the towering primate was the winner of the kaiju clash, with only implications that Godzilla could have survived the battle. With the film (that has a constantly shifting release date) setting the stage for a rebooted fight between the two reputable characters, fans on both sides debate who the true winner could or should be. As someone who stands firmly in the 'Godzilla is King' category, here are a few reasons why he should retain his title as King of the Monsters.

Godzilla maintains the Monsterverse

Though many enjoyed Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla is the face of the Toho Monsterverse, and he hasn't had the same opportunity to reign supreme. Godzilla has interacted with at least 90% of the Titans that we're aware of, and he's the active king that proved his reputation in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Of course, that doesn't suggest that Kong can't rival the king, but Godzilla has major kaiju political experience under his belt. It has taken the battles wherever necessary, where Kong has limited exposure to the others and any terrain outside of his own. Godzilla's powerhouse presence and authoritative dominance over the others make Godzilla feel like the rightful and natural champion between the two.

Longevity is key

Both are old, powerful beings, but who has the best chance at a long-lasting reign? Just from going back down the roster, Kong has a greater sense of intelligence than many Titans. Though intelligence is obviously an important factor to consider, Kong seems a lot less likely to defeat others.

If Kong were the focal point of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, he likely wouldn't have come close to defeating the three-headed behemoth, Ghidorah. The space-dragon would have had a lot easier time taking out Kong due to his limitations to ground, but his lack of range also makes Kong a character that is only good in certain scenarios. At least Godzilla can aim at a villain in-flight; Kong might as well be an onlooker if the fight goes airborne.

Greater potential to expand

Yes, they exist in the same universe, but it only makes sense to expand further on Godzilla. Kong: Skull Island brought in a lot of fun ideas and rivals for Kong, but the Toho universe has a lot of others that we can actually see working out if given a chance.

There are obviously rumors surrounding the inclusion of one special character (no spoilers here!). Still, Godzilla winning and remaining the overall champion means opportunities for fights with creatures like Space Godzilla, Destoroyah, and Biollante that make sense in a Godzilla universe, not a Kong-centric title. I do realize that there's nothing believable about a reptilian titan and equally massive planet creature fighting, but we have to have at least some standards. With Godzilla comes the potential to see more of his iconic rivals. It just feels like making Kong the "King" only to be sidelined for massive battles moving forward could be a wasted transition that makes the story harder to tell in the future.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently aiming for a May 21, 2021 release date, with plenty of surprises for fans. Since this will be the first time in decades that we've witnessed a battle between the two — who do you want to see prevail?