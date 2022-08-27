£3 UK Movie Tickets on the 3rd of September, National Cinema Day

Britain is being hit with the threat of stagflation, as inflation soars, with energy prices through the roof and everything following to match. With businesses closing unable to keep the lights on and threats of fuel poverty expected to get a lot worse, every little helps right now. Which is why the announcement of National Cinema Day on Saturday, 3rd of September in the UK, with cinema tickets for £3, may be most welcome. Well, it might provide some cheap distracting entertainment, and may also be cheaper than putting the heating on.

Over 550 venues have signed up to participate in the event, including all of the major UK cinema operators and a wide range of smaller cinema operators and venues. National Cinema Day is intended to be a celebration of UK cinema and cinema-going, and aiming to encourage and enable as wide an audience of cinema-goers as possible to enjoy the big screen experience.

The National Cinema Day website, www.nationalcinemaday.uk, has just gone live and it is expected to be rather busy over the long weekend.

National Cinema Day has been developed by the cross-industry body Cinema First and is supported by the Film Distributors' Association and the UK Cinema Association. The event will be promoted through a joint marketing campaign. Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, says "There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation's favourite out-of-home leisure activities. Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to further film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience. While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognise that there are significant impacts on household finances, brought about by the current cost of living crisis and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family We look forward to National Cinema Day being a huge success."