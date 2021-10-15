4 More Posters for Eternals as the Marketing Kicks Into High Gear

The marketing for Eternals is very much on the way. We've had a bunch of TV spots and a featurette along with a bunch of high-quality images. Now it's time for everyone and their mother to release a bunch of posters. The posters for Eternals haven't been great so far, but these four from Dolby Cinema, 4DX, IMAX, and Real 3D have some standouts. In particular, the IMAX and Real 3D posters are pretty cool looking. We also have another behind-the-scenes image from the movie, this time featuring director Chloé Zhao and star Richard Madden. The world premiere is in a couple of days and provided that the social media embargo comes down once it ends, it usually does, then the usual suspects will have their first reactions. As for those of us that don't live in the right zip code, you'll have to wait to see what we think.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.