Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: A Million Miles Away, Alejandra Márquez Abella, film, nasa

A Million Miles Away Director On Casting the Film's Young Star

The director of the Amazon Prime film A Million Miles Away is addressing a few of the major requirements for its youngest actor.

The recent Amazon Prime film A Million Miles Away, starring reliable names like Michael Peña and Rosa Salazar featured the assistance of a few new actors — including a younger version of Peña's character, who would become key pieces of an important origin story. Now, the film's director is revealing a few of the crucial details that were required of the film's youngest star.

Casting the Young José in A Million Miles Away

In an interview with Coming Soon, the film's director Alejandra Márquez Abella was asked about the casting of the film's young star and working with child actors, where she explains, "Well, we had to go to the fields with him. We had to go and suffer and enjoy and walk by his side on those fields to understand the ethics behind everything that established his identity, his will, and his ambition. Working with Juan Pablo Monterrubio, who is the kid who plays José as a youngster was … I mean, it's always a challenge to work with kids. This is not me saying that — it's Hitchcock and everyone. [Laughs]. But he was such a sensible soul and such a generous little actor. To me, it was important for him to portray the vibrato that Mexican kids have, and specifically the ones who live tougher lives. So they're like little men. That was part of the idea that we wanted to bring into the film."

The film's official synopsis reads, "Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives, and teachers, José's unrelenting drive and determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal."

A Million Miles Away is available to stream exclusively via Amazon Prime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!