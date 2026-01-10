Posted in: Movies, Pixar | Tagged: jack black, pixar, The Incredibles

Jack Black Reveals That He Was Almost Cast in Pixar's The Incredibles

Jack Black reveals that he was initially in the running for Pixar's The Incredibles and discusses why he didn't end up in the hit film.

Article Summary Jack Black reveals he was almost cast as Syndrome in Pixar's The Incredibles but turned it down.

Black shares his regrets, saying he underestimated director Brad Bird and the depth of the villain role.

Jason Lee took on the role of Syndrome, which became a fan-favorite villain in The Incredibles franchise.

Despite missing out, Jack Black starred in other hit animated movies and could join Pixar in the future.

Jack Black has spent decades proving himself as a comedy fixture, from School of Rock and Kung Fu Panda to a recent wave of other big family hits. In fact, over the last few years alone, he has reached a new generation through mega successes like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed more than $1.36 billion worldwide, and A Minecraft Movie, which became the biggest video game opening to date before reaching nearly a billion globally.

Now, Black is revealing that he almost joined another beloved animated universe years ago. Speaking with Capital FM, he shared that he once turned down the chance to voice Syndrome, the villain in Pixar's The Incredibles, and that it is a choice he still thinks about.

Jack Black Reveals the Role He Was Offered in The Incredibles

Black explains, "I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no… I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie, The Incredibles, one of my favorites of all time, by the way. And I said no because I was like, 'Uhhh, [director] Brad Bird? Never heard of him! This character that you're offering me is like a villain, but he's kinda one-dimensional. I'm interested, but I'd like to see a rewrite. Will you add some dimensions to this character?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're done.' And I learned a valuable lesson because when that movie came out, it was one of the best movies ever made. I was like, 'Why was I being so difficult?!'"

In the first film, Jason Lee ultimately voiced Syndrome, and his snarky, bitter take on the character has since become a big part of why the villain still gets love from fans. But even though The Incredibles became a pop culture phenomenon, Black still clearly found plenty of other epic animated worlds to play in, so we're all but certain he'll get another chance to contribute to even more in the future.

The Incredibles, released in 2004, became an instant classic and a key title in Pixar's library, mixing superhero spectacle with a sharp, family-driven story. It earned more than $630 million worldwide, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and eventually spawned Incredibles 2, which crossed $1.24 billion at the global box office and cemented the family as one of animation's biggest franchises to date. Naturally, there's also a third film in development.

Do you think Black could have been a fun addition to The Incredibles? There's always the next one…

