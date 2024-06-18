Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One Featurette – Lupita Nyong'o Is A Cat Person Now

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for A Quiet Place: Day One explains how the film turned Lupita Nyong'o into a cat person.

It still feels like it is months away, but A Quiet Place: Day One is actually coming out in ten days. While this seems like it would be one of the sure things of the year, it feels like this might be one of those movies where studios assume there is an audience because there has been previously. Over the course of two movies, we have seen bits and pieces of what happened when the world ended, but now we're getting an entire film on it. The question becomes, do we really need to know all of the details, or is filling in the blanks going to make things less interesting? We'll have to see, but the film approaches the question of animals and these creatures with Samira's (Lupita Nyong'o) cat playing a role in the movie. Animals would probably adapt to silence after a while, but not at first, which is an interesting angle but not one that Nyong'o was looking forward to exploring as someone who was not a cat person. Or at least, she wasn't one before the filming of this film, according to a new featurette put out by Paramount.

This film still feels a little weird since we saw some of the first days of the invasion in the previous films but in a small-town setting. Will the city setting be different enough to make this movie worth watching? That is going to be the question that A Quiet Place: Day One will have to answer because there are some big releases opening in June, and people don't have a ton of disposable income to throw around to see multiple movies in a month. This franchise has its fans, though, and this cast is stacked, and an elevated cast can make even a mediocre concept very good.

A Quiet Place: Day One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28, 2024.

